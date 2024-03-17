Ice hockey | The Jokerit fought for a dramatic victory – the Helsinki ice hall was torn from its joints

Jokerit took their first win in the playoffs for Mestis.

Jokers took his first win against Kokkola's Hermes in the Mesti playoffs in a difficult situation.

The Jokerit won the third match of the quarterfinals with 3–2 goals and narrowed the wins in the series to 1–2.

Four wins are required for a place in the semi-finals.

On Sunday evening, the hero of the clown shirts scored two goals, including the winning one, at the Helsinki Ice Hall Leevi Lemberg.

Jokers got the upper hand at the beginning of the match when Kalle Matikainen took a 2+10 minute penalty for a tackle on the head.

However, the possession game was weak with numerous stray passes.

With the next advantage, the Jokerit succeeded. Winger Lemberg took the blanks away and whipped the puck in from the front corner.

The goal was Lemberg's first in the spring playoffs. In the regular season, he was the team's second best scorer after hitting the post 23 times in 46 matches.

A tall defender Jere Vertanen fired from the blue line to make it 2–0.

Vertanen, who played only 33 matches in the regular season, scored six goals. Last season, he scored no less than 17 goals in the shirt of Imatra Ketterä. Vertanen's strength is strong line play and delivering the puck to the goal.

Hermès' closing shot hit in the opening set Sisu Yliniemi.

Henri Risikko made several top saves with the Joker's goal.

Another at the beginning of the set, Hermes Santeri for Sulu an opening opened up, but the goalkeeper of the Jokers Henri Risikko stretched in front of the finishing attempt.

Risikko was replaced between the posts of the Jokers for the second match of the Hermes series and he has been the man in place ever since.

In the second set, the attacker of Hermes Tommi Laakso shot the puck towards the Joker's goal after the whistle. A small clash arose when the Joker players rushed to teach Laakso.

Due to the situation, Laakso was sentenced to a ten-minute behavior penalty for unsportsmanlike behavior.

At the end of the second period, Jokerit was in trouble, and the puck went over the upper bar of Jokerit's goal. The risk stretched into several top saves.

The end of the match was full of drama. Gold helmet of Hermes Topias Liljamo scored the equalizing goal to make it 2–2 in 56.25. Liljamo was completely forgotten in the situation and free in front of the goal.

Just 17 seconds later, Lemberg scored his second goal of the evening to give the Jokers the lead and victory. The winning goal caused the home crowd of 5,065 to burst into a storm of screams. The sounding of the final buzzer also raised the decibels quite high.

Mestizo the quarter-final series continues on Tuesday in Kokkola.