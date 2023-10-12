Ice hockey | The Jokeri’s road to the League was complicated – this is how the club boss commented

The chairman of Kiekko-Espoo considers the recent decisions very positive.

Ice hockey The decisions of the SM League were feverishly awaited, especially at the Jokerien and Kiekko-Espoo offices. The capital’s clubs are eager to move up to the main league.

The league will be open from spring 2025, but the Jokeri’s road was still difficult. Jokerit has already announced well in advance that it will not apply for a league place for next season. In order to rise, it must therefore win Mestis and the qualifying series.

“This [päätös] was a step in the right direction. We get qualifiers, meaningful games well into the spring and great experiences for the fans. We are working hard to be able to offer our fans as great a spring as possible in the spring of 2025,” says Jokerit Helsinki oy’s chairman of the board Mikko Saarni For Sanoma.

The ash doesn’t sound bitter at all.

“It was expected and hoped that the league would open. We have been talking all along that we are ready for the league for the 25–26 season. This does not change it for any other reason than that we get to play for the place on sporting grounds. This fits our plan very well. It’s wonderful that we can get the qualifiers back to Finnish hockey.”

“Of course, this is a more challenging path, but the more challenging, the sweeter the reward.”

in Espoo we were happy about the league’s decisions. Kiekko-Espoo has announced that it will apply for a league place for the 2024–25 season. So it is possible to go up without qualifying.

“We consider the decisions to be very positive that the league will open”, the chairman of the board of Kiekko-Espoo o.y. Amy Rubinstein tells Sanoma.

Rubinstein says that the club will now continue to work with the same principles as until now.

“For six years, we have purposefully built the project with the current principles, and the target has been in the 24-25 season. We are happy that, accordingly, we can move forward in our own application process.”

So Rubinstein is of the opinion that Kiekko-Espoo can rise already after this season. The league announced an addition to the license conditions, according to which, from spring 2024 onward, Mestis’ victory in addition to winning the qualifiers is a prerequisite for promotion to the league.

“We have to continue the dialogue with the league and clarify those decisions, but this was our interpretation that we can apply with the current license procedure.”

One a significant decision was limiting the number of teams in the League to a maximum of 16 teams. So to be dividing the teams into two smaller blocks, which has been suggested in many places over the years.

“The most important thing is that the system is open and clear. I believe that the interest and appeal of the SM league will increase with those decisions. That also has a very big impact on the interest of Mestis and the whole of Suomikiek”, says Rubinstein.

“There are many opinions about this. We are not the right people to comment. It’s a matter decided by the League”, says Joker’s Mikko Saarni.