Ice hockey | The Ilves goalkeeper was tackled in the head in the second game in a row – “There was plenty of time to dodge”

Ilves beat TPS 3–1. Samu Bau scored his first league goal.

Lynx got at least one point from a hockey league match for the seventh time in a row on Tuesday, Samu Bau scored the winning goal with his first league goal and Ilves defeated TPS for the first time this season with his third attempt.

Still, especially Ilves’ coach Antti Pennanen the top thought was the goalkeeper by Marek Langhamer a tackle to the head in the second game in a row.

Last Saturday no JYP Braden to Christoffer sentenced to suspension in the match, but was later banned for six matches. On Tuesday, TPS Kasper Koskinen received a jet command at the end of the second period after hitting Langhamer in the head while skating past.

“Already the second time and in both cases the player could have avoided the tackle. Koski had plenty of time to dodge. I call for the players’ responsibility in these situations, just like for example in how to receive Tackles. I can’t say anything that this should become a ban, it would be an attempt to influence discipline,” commented Pennanen.

Jäähy was Koskinen’s first this season. Last season, in the match against Lukko, he received a 2+10 minute suspension for a tackle on the head.

“Koskinen hit his head and had to give a penalty, but it was surprising that the goalkeeper continued the game,” said TPS coach Jussi Ahokas.