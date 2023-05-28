Ice hockey | The IIHF president attacked the NHL and criticized the Olympic host

From the speeches of the president of the International Hockey Federation, it is easy to conclude that the relationship with the NHL has become inflamed.

Tampere

International ice hockey confederation (IIHF) president Luc Tardif spoke at length on Sunday in Tampere about the possible participation of NHL players in the Italian Olympics 2026, but what he said can be summarized briefly: it doesn’t look good.

During the World Cup press conference, Tardiff brought up the relationship between the IIHF and the NHL, as well as the NHL players’ association, which is not known to be warm. According to Tardif, the relationship should improve.

“We want mutual respect”, Tardif emphasized.

NHL players the last time they participated in the Sochi Olympics was in 2014. According to Tarfif, the conversation about the upcoming Olympics in the direction of the NHL is now “open”. The IIHF hopes that a solution will emerge after the summer of 2024.

“I know the NHL and the NHLPA don’t like deadlines, but we don’t want to be in the same situation as the Beijing Olympics in 2022,” Tardif said.

The NHL withdrew from Beijing just over a month before the start of the Olympics due to the corona pandemic. According to Tardif, it was a “miracle” that the hockey tournament even managed to be organized with European players on such a fast schedule.

IIHF president Luc Tardif taunted the NHL.

For many reasons the Olympic guide also includes the International Olympic Committee IOC, with whom the NHL has argued about which entity would be responsible for insurance premiums for NHL players during the Olympics. According to Tardif, the parties will sit down at the negotiating table next month.

“I really hope that the NHL is involved in the Olympics, but it is not only my decision. However, I am optimistic.”

Tardif clearly sneered several times in the direction of the NHL, but he suddenly started criticizing the organizers of the 2026 Olympics in Italy even harder.

“My biggest concern is not the NHL players, but the arena and the level of the competition organization,” said Tardif.

The ice hockey tournament is to be played in Milan. According to Tardif, the arrangements are still at a very early stage.

“The arrangements for the Olympic tournament should be at least on the same level as the World Cup tournaments. We are very far from that level. But we don’t give up, we encourage the organizers to do better.”

According to Tardif, the conditions would have to be in order for the top tournament starred by NHL players to be possible.

Tardif also talked about the possible World Cup at the press conference. The NHL initially planned the World Cup for February 2024, but this plan has already been withdrawn. Next, the NHL aims to organize the World Cup in February 2025.

Tardif doesn’t seem to understand that the NHL is planning the World Cup for February.

“The Ice Hockey World Championships will be played in a few months. The timing is also problematic for European leagues and clubs.”

“We haven’t organized a World Cup tournament in North America since 2008 because we don’t want to compete against the NHL playoffs. We would like the NHL to respect the World Cup in the same way.”

Read more: Will the lion voice of all time be silenced? “When I feel that enough is enough, then enough is enough,” says Antero Mertaranta

Read more: Latvia and the USA are entertaining, the situation is 2–2 – HS follows the bronze medal match

Read more: A decision on whether to continue the closure of Russia will be made next March