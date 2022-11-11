Saturday, November 12, 2022
Ice hockey | The Ice Hockey World Cup is postponed – “current conditions” as the reason for the move

November 11, 2022
The NHL and the league’s players association said that the World Cup tournament could not be held “under the current circumstances”.

11.11. 22:13

Ice hockey The NHL and the league’s players association NHLPA announced on Friday that the World Cup national team tournament will not be organized in 2024. The parties said in the bulletinthat organizing the tournament is not possible “in the current conditions”.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in the fall that the league would like Russian players to participate in the planned tournament, but the participation of Russians in the NHL national team tournament would probably arouse opposition in European countries. Russia has been banned from IIHF tournaments since the country started a war of aggression in Ukraine in late February.

“We are continuing to plan the next hockey World Cup, hopefully in February 2025,” the NHL said in a press release.

The World Cup was last held in autumn 2016 and before that in 2004, when Finland took silver.

Recommended

