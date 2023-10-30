Ice hockey | The ice hockey player’s death stopped Jukka Jalonen: “It’s pretty rough looking when the skate goes up towards the head”

Ice hockey player by Adam Johnson the death has shocked the puck community.

Johnson, 29, who represented the English Nottingham Panthers, got his neck from a skate on Saturday night in the match between the Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers. On Sunday, the club announced that Johnson died from his injuries.

Lions head coach Jukka Jalonen received the sad news with a heavy heart.

“Damage of that type happens extremely rarely, but even one incident in ten years is too many. It stopped,” Jalonen commented at Monday’s media conference, where the line-up of the Karjala tournament was announced.

American Adam Johnson died on Saturday in an accident in Turma in England during a ice hockey match. The picture is from 2017.

The Lions’ players and coaches had to witness up close last November what kind of impact a skate blade can make.

In the Karelian tournament played in Turku a year ago, Leijoni’s forward Walter Merelä got into a scary accident. The Czech player’s skate sliced ​​open Merelä’s wrist.

Due to a wrist injury, Merela missed almost a third of the SM league regular season.

Merelä’s case woke up many players.

“Already after Merelä’s injury, quite a few players adopted wrist guards. Which was really reasonable, because the guards do not hinder playing at all,” says Jalonen.

in the SM league a neck protector is mandatory equipment, but in reality some players do not follow the rule.

“Few use them. It will be interesting to see if more players start using them after this incident. Everyone knows how dangerous a skate blade is.”

Jalonen hopes that league clubs would take the monitoring of the use of neck protection more seriously than at present.

“It would be good if the clubs or the league collectively decided to put the damn neck guards on our necks and play. It can’t be so difficult that it would interfere with someone’s playing and their eye for the game would suffer,” Jalonen underlines.

“These are serious issues. I hope we will see a change. Of course. I am strongly behind it.”

Jalonen wants to see that the International Ice Hockey Federation also take a stricter approach to the neck protection rule.

“It could be that the IIHF makes a rule that there is no point in the rink unless you wear a neck protector. It wouldn’t take very long for everyone to get used to it,” says Jalonen.

“The changes seem difficult at first. At the time, when it was decided that smoking was not allowed in the restaurant, it was a disaster in the opinion of many. But now it would be a disaster if smoking was allowed inside. We should use common sense in this neck protection rule.”

“ This is serious stuff. I hope to see a change. I have to.

Noble gave an emphatic speech last November in favor of wrist guards after the Merelä case.

Leijonaluotsi hopes that last weekend’s tragic incident will also wake up players to the importance of neck protection.

“Protecting the neck is apparently a bit more challenging to protect even with a neck guard. Their quality should obviously be improved a bit.”

“You probably can’t say that you can protect everything with a neck protector if the weather is bad, but everyone understands that a neck protector protects the arteries at least to some extent,” Jalonen says.

In recent years, several cutting accidents have occurred. Last season in the NHL, a forward for the Edmonton Oilers Evander Kane the wrist was cut open by a skate cut. Kane was sidelined for months.

Last March, the star player of the Women’s Lions Jenni Hiirikoski was dangerously injured in the Swedish Premier League match when he got a cut on his neck from an opponent’s skate.

“I think the players will realize after these incidents that this is just bullshit. It’s not worth pulling just how you want. It’s pretty rough-looking when sometimes the guy falls and the skate goes up towards his head”, Jalonen is amazed.

“It must have been good weather many times, and nothing worse has happened.”

