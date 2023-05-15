Ice hockey | The Ice Hockey Federation refuses to apologize for discriminating against a child: “I’m shocked”

The equality commissioner made a reconciliation proposal, which the player who was subjected to racism, his guardian and the coach would have accepted. The Ice Hockey Federation rejected the proposal.

Ice Hockey Federation the decision to reject the equality commissioner’s settlement proposal related to the suspicion of racism that came to light in a junior match causes the Pelicans’ junior coach from Lahti to Juha Sokan to shake his head in disbelief.

“I am quite outraged and shocked at how things like this can even be questioned in 2023. It should be self-evident that such things are dealt with and an attempt is made to eradicate them,” he says.

A Pelicans player led by Soka was racially insulted in the U13 junior match played in Lempäälä. Sokka ordered his team to the locker room and demanded the referees to sort out the situation.

“I have wondered to many people what was the big deal here that the association thinks that I should be punished for this. Whose toes am I stepping on,” Sokka asks.

“I have informed the association right from the start that the competition rules cannot go beyond the laws of Finland. But does the union think that they are so omnipotent that it doesn’t matter what happens as long as the competition rules are not touched. I think that’s pretty shocking.”

“ “Me and this player who was the target of yelling were ready to accept it, but the Ice Hockey Association still denies the things we have presented.”

He was the first to tell about the rejection of the settlement proposal Over. According to it, the Ice Hockey Federation should apologize, correct its practices and pay compensation for the discrimination to the junior player and the forbidden countermeasures to coach Soka.

Pin confirm this. According to him, the equality commissioner’s office presented a very clear and simple three-point settlement proposal.

“Me and this player who got yelled at were ready to accept it, but the Ice Hockey Association still denies the things we have presented,” he says.

“That’s why we think that we haven’t done things wrong, but that there is a need for change in the union’s operating methods. But apparently the fight will continue.”

The Jääkiekkoliitto started handling the case by giving Soka a three-game suspension and a fine of one thousand euros to Junior-Pelicans ry.

The Pelicans took the matter to the Sports Legal Protection Board, which ordered the fine to be removed completely and the suspension to be reduced to one game.

The ice hockey association was also obliged to compensate the board expenses of the club and the coach with 2,000 euros.

Now the equality commissioner has also sided with the club and the coach. The union still seems to take a significant image loss rather than look in the mirror, which surprises Sokka.

“After each round of statements and decision, it somehow just surprises me more and more. That really, can it be so difficult to admit one’s mistake. I don’t see any sense in their actions.”

The statement of the Equality Commissioner, which according to Soka was issued a long time ago, clearly states how countermeasures prohibited by the Equality Act have been targeted at the coach.

“That is, when I have tried to find out this situation: what has happened and demanded the referees to intervene and find out, the federation considers that I have only stopped the match,” says Sokka.

“Even in the minutes of the disciplinary decision, it is written that the referee of the match stopped the match and that I have no right to demand that the referees act in such matters.”

“ “I will not leave this unfinished. I have a certain set of values ​​that I teach these kids here [koulussa]my own children and the team’s children.”

Venkoilu makes the Jääkieksliitoto look like an organization that is unable to protect those working in the sport from racism or discrimination. The situation is worrying – especially when it comes to a 13-year-old child.

Coach Sokka told Yle that he will take legal action against the Jääkiekkoliitto either alone or together with the equality commissioner. He also confirms his intention to HS.

“I will not leave this unfinished. I have a certain set of values ​​that I teach these kids here [koulussa]my own children and the team’s children,” says Sokka, who works as a classroom teacher in the city of Lahti.

“Yes, we will see this through to the end. If I’m wrong, then so be it and I have to think about my own values ​​again, but I have a pretty strong faith and belief that my point of view can be found in the legislation itself as a support and a compass for how things should go.”

According to Soka, the Pelicans as a club was very involved in the handling of the case when “we were playing that pulu chess with the federation” and the matter progressed to the Sports Legal Protection Board.

“For example, our league team asked the player to get to know the booth and made it clear to him that the club is behind him all the way to the league team,” he thanks.

“Now, in principle, the matter no longer affects the club, and we had long calls with the executive director after the decision of the legal protection board. That the club is there in the background, but of course not so actively anymore.”

Ice Hockey Federation according to the rules, teams may not interrupt matches under any circumstances.

Referees can do so if there are “particularly compelling reasons”. In the case in question, according to the jury, appeared.

“The claim that the Ice Hockey Association takes a dismissive approach to racism is completely false and subjective. The union takes a serious view of all kinds of discriminatory and offensive behavior. Everything like that is extremely reprehensible,” the Ice Hockey League’s competition manager Pirkka Antila commented on the incident in December Ilta-Sanom.

“The judges have not been able to confirm whether there was racist language, and if so, who did it.”

The story was supplemented by the rules of the Ice Hockey Federation and Pirkka Antila’s comment in December at 1:50 p.m.

The story is updated.