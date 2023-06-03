Ice hockey | The Ice Hockey Federation investigates the sponsor’s activities in Russia – “We make decisions in peace”

The owner of the Leijonie cooperation brand operates in Russia. The Ice Hockey Federation will evaluate the continuation of the cooperation agreement next week.

News The operation of the company that owns the Marabou brand in Russia caused the Finnish Ice Hockey Federation to become aware of a possible problem on Saturday. The Ice Hockey Association said that it had asked the company that owns the Marabou brand for an explanation.

The Swedish Football Association was reported to have suspended its advertising campaign with Marabou on Saturday, because according to Ukrainian and Swedish information, Mondelez, which owns the brand, still has operations in Russia.

Last November, the Finnish Ice Hockey Association signed a cooperation agreement with Marabou for the seasons 2022–2025. Cooperation now takes on a completely new light.

At the end of last week, Ukraine announced that it had blacklisted Mondelez because the food giant still operates in Russia. An analyst from the Swedish Foreign Policy Institute told the news agency TT that Mondelez has three factories in Russia, and money from the products manufactured in Russia goes to the Russian state coffers as taxes.

“Since Russia is a war economy, the money goes one way or another to finance Russian warfare”, the analyst Jakob Hedenskog said to TT.

Ice Hockey Federation chairman Harri Nummela said on Saturday evening that he had read the news that the Swedish Football Association had suspended its advertising campaign with the chocolate brand Marabou. Nummela asked the Marketing Manager of the Ice Hockey League to ask the questions Lassi from Rönkkönenwhose responsibility is cooperation agreements.

Did you know that the owner of the Marabou brand operates in Russia?

“Not as such. Today we have sent a survey to Sweden. It’s unfortunate that there is no longer a contact person in Finland,” Lassi Rönkkönen said.

“We’ll see what we get in response, and then we’ll make decisions in peace. I could say with the same words as the Swedish Football Association, that such matters must be approached with extreme seriousness. When we get the report, we will make decisions about the continuation at the beginning of next week.”