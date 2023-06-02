Ice hockey | The Ice Hockey Association demands quick changes to the League – League chairman: Not getting ahead of things

Harri Nummela, the chairman of the ice hockey association, proposes a professional series of 20–22 teams. The chairman of the league, Heikki Hiltunen, emphasizes that the league will make a presentation during the next season on how the league system will develop.

Finland the president of the ice hockey association Harri Nummela needs a quick renovation for top-level Finnish club hockey.

According to Nummela, there must be more top ice hockey clubs in Finland that operate professionally and enable professionalism than the 15 clubs currently playing in the League.

Nummela’s statement is related to the debate surrounding the expansion and opening of the League. Kiekko-Espoo, who won Mesti’s last season, has announced that they are ready to apply for a league place for the 2024–25 season.

The Jokerit, who are returning to the domestic rinks and starting next season in Mestis, have also expressed their interest in a quick league place.

However, the Norwegian Hockey League announced on Thursday that it will now focus on updating the terms of the league license and will not accept new applications for the 2024-25 season.

SM-liiga oy is a company owned by its shareholder clubs, and the league has practically been closed, as it has not been possible to drop out of the league.

Mikkelin Jukurit, Kouvola’s Kookoo and Vaasan Sport have previously received a League place through the application. The pressure for expansion or by changing the series system has been growing all the time since Kiekko-Espoo and Jokerit have announced their willingness to join the League.

Ice Hockey Federation chairman Nummela says that he understands the need for changes in the Liiga’s license conditions and a thorough consideration, but calls for quick action.

“However, we believe that there is no time to waste. The world of ice hockey has changed and is changing rapidly, and the structures have to keep up with the change,” says Nummela In the Ice Hockey Association’s announcement.

According to Nummela, the serial system cannot remain as it is for very long.

“In my opinion, a viable alternative for the future structure would be the so-called A and B league model, which has also been discussed in public, where, for example, 20–22 clubs would play in two different level groups. A central part of the model would be strong competitiveness. This would mean that there would be a possibility of promotion and relegation between the different league levels at all points “, Nummela says.

Among the players and fans, there is strong support for the opening of the league and the return of the promotion qualifiers.

The ice hockey players’ association published a press release on Thursday, according to which no less than 98 percent of Mestis and Liiga players who responded to the survey supported the opening of the League.

The survey was done in the spring and 465 players responded to it, i.e. the majority of Liiga and Mestis hockey players.

The Ice Hockey Federation now gives its strong support to the players’ wish.

“The question now is first and foremost how quickly we can achieve a schedule of progress in cooperation”, states the chairman of the association, Harri Nummela.

League chairman Heikki Hiltunen commented on the need for the president of the ice hockey association to hurry by stating that the League’s goal is to work on, among other things, the license conditions as quickly as possible.

“Our assessment is that next season will go pretty far here. At some point during the next season, we will be able to say that this is how the Liiga sees the future, how the league system and program can develop,” states Hiltunen.

“We don’t want to get ahead of things, but we want to do this thoroughly and properly. You can always throw scenarios. We know that interesting new clubs would be coming to the League.”

Hiltunen also does not want to take a stand on the proposed A and B league model, where, for example, 20–22 clubs would play in two different level groups.

“We don’t have an official position on that.”