Ice hockey | The ice failed in the match between the Czech Republic and Sweden in the EHT tournament

The match belongs to the Finnish EHT tournament, but it will be played in the Czech Republic.

10.11. 21:49

Ice hockey The EHT tournament match between the Czech Republic and Sweden was interrupted for more than an hour after the ice broke near the sideline. The match is part of the EHT tournament played in Finland, but it will be played in České Budějovice in the Czech Republic.

The teams were in the changing rooms for a long time, but in the end the players were asked to go to the dressing room, because the ice could not be patched right away. A big chunk of the ice had come off near the Czech substitution box.

The ice lost the match in the second period when Sweden was leading 2–0. The match is still in progress. After the second set, the score is still 2–0.