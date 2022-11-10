Friday, November 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | The ice failed in the match between the Czech Republic and Sweden in the EHT tournament

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in World Europe
0

The match belongs to the Finnish EHT tournament, but it will be played in the Czech Republic.

10.11. 21:49

Ice hockey The EHT tournament match between the Czech Republic and Sweden was interrupted for more than an hour after the ice broke near the sideline. The match is part of the EHT tournament played in Finland, but it will be played in České Budějovice in the Czech Republic.

The teams were in the changing rooms for a long time, but in the end the players were asked to go to the dressing room, because the ice could not be patched right away. A big chunk of the ice had come off near the Czech substitution box.

The ice lost the match in the second period when Sweden was leading 2–0. The match is still in progress. After the second set, the score is still 2–0.

#Ice #hockey #ice #failed #match #Czech #Republic #Sweden #EHT #tournament

See also  Earthquakes | A strong earthquake occurred in Taiwan on Sunday
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Zelensky refused to recognize the "closing of the door" for negotiations with Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.