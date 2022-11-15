Ice hockey | The Hurricanes won in Chicago and the Islanders won in Ottawa

Carolina goalkeeper Pyotr Kochetkov played his first clean sheet in the NHL.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the host team Blackhawks 3–0 in Chicago.

He scored the opening goal after less than 10 minutes Jordan Martinookand Jordan Staal gave the visitors a 2–0 lead Seven minutes later. Staal and Martinook grabbed assists from their first names’ goals, while Brent Burns recorded an assist on each hit.

Instead of the power trio of the first set, they were responsible for the final score Andrei Svetshnikov and Jesper Fast. Svechnikov scored his goal after 14 minutes had been played in the second period.

Svechnikov has scored 12 goals this season, which is the third most in the league. Only the Vancouver Canucks have scored 13 goals ahead of him Bo Horvat and the Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavidwho has scored 15 goals during the early season.

Antti Raannan instead, Carolina’s goal was guarded by a wounded Russian Pyotr Kochetkovwho had a total of 27 saves and his first clean sheet in the NHL, says nhl.com. Kochetkov had his team’s goal at the start of the game for the fourth time in his NHL career, and for the second time this season.

In Finnish terms, there were no power points in the match, but Carolina’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi instead received a two-minute penalty for hooking in the opening set.

in Calgary the host team Flames took the victory over the Los Angeles Kings, despite the visitors’ tight end of the final set. Six of the goals in the match were already scored in the opening set.

Calgary opened the scoring Jonathan Huberdeau, when the match was just under four minutes behind. The goal was his 200th in a row in the NHL. Nhl.com according to Huberdeau had been sidelined for three matches due to an upper body injury and now returned to the field for the first time since the injury.

Arthur Kaliev equalized the situation a minute later and took the Kings to a 2–1 lead a good minute after that.

of Calgary Andrew Mangiapane equalized as the game clock approached 11 minutes. A teammate Brett Ritchie put the hosts ahead less than a minute later and Tyler Toffoli added to the lead five minutes later.

In the second round, Calgary Elias Lindholm added to the hosts’ lead again with a power play goal. Los Angeles in the second half of the set Kevin Fiala narrowed, and Rasmus Kupari took an assist from the hit. Calgary went to the decider Adam Ružička with the goal in a 6–3 lead.

In the final Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe still scored goals for Los Angeles, but the match ended with Calgary winning 6–5.

Ottawa Senators hosted the New York Islanders, who beat the home team 4–2.

The goal account of the match was opened by the Islanders by Oliver Wahlstrom in the first period with a man-of-the-match goal. In the second round, Ottawa Drake Batherson equalized with a power play goal as well, but four minutes later Noah Dobson gave the visitors the lead again.

In the final Jean-Gabriel Pageau a power play goal put the Islanders out of Ottawa’s reach, and no Claude Giroux tapering no longer helped. The final readings sealed New York Brock Nelson.

The victory was the second in a row for the Islanders.