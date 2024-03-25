Ice hockey | The huge level differences are worrying in the women's hockey league: “Then we run out of players”

Only at the end of the season were there enough games for the top teams to properly prepare the players for the World Cup competitions.

Helsinki IFK and Kiekko-Espoo again offered a good series of final matches in the domestic women's hockey league, but otherwise the season was again marked by huge level differences. Even though the series has shrunk to the size of nine teams, it is not close enough and even.

The peak of ridiculousness was seen at the beginning of March, when the last-placed Rovaniemi Kiekko kept its place in the league without qualifying. The qualifiers were canceled when no teams meeting the criteria could be found from the second highest league level to challenge RoK.

The academy teams of HIFK, Kiekko-Espoo and KalPa of the triple championship medals conquered the top three of the second highest league level. Peli-Veikot from Alavu, Raikas from Panelia and SaiPa from Lappeenranta, which boasted a desire to rise, were left out of the top places, so the sports snacks ran out even before the qualifiers.

The bottom line of women's ice hockey, and especially the league, can also be seen in the player selections for the World Championships starting next week in the United States. Among Finnish players, the largest single group of 10 players comes from the Swedish main league, nine from the domestic main league, four from the North American university league and one from the North American professional league PWHL.

From the women's league The number of Finnish players making it to the World Cup has been on the decline, but in the five previous World Cups, the number has been in the range of 8–12.

Now only two of the nine players, HPK's defender Oona Koukula and Kärppie's attacker Anna-Kaisa Antti-Roikocomes from outside the medal trio.

The top of the women's league is sharp, but after that the level collapses.

“The players join the same teams, and some go abroad. Then we run out of players,” summed up Antti-Roiko at the World Cup team's media conference on Monday.

Packaging has become more prominent in recent years. HIFK and Kiekko-Espoo have decided the previous three Finnish championships. Outside of the capital region, the last time KalPa managed to reach the finals was in 2021. The final matches were last played without a team from the capital region in 2018.

Among the successful ones in the provinces, for example, Ilves, JYP and Kärpät have frozen.

“You can think about the number of teams, which would be good. It would be nice if the women's league became harder and there were more even matches”, Kiekko-Espoon Julia Schalin inch.

“We and HIFK are certainly doing things right, but the capital region is also attractive as a place outside of hockey,” he said, referring to study opportunities, for example.

Antti-Roikon The foreign countries mentioned have also called Kalpa's defender Sanni Rantala and the attacker Elisa Holopainen. Both of them rose to the competition level under the age of 20 under the previous head coach of Naisleijoni Pasi Mustonen at the end of the success period.

Current head coach Juuso Toivola piloted the Women's Lions to bronze at the Beijing Olympics 2022, but since then the national team has missed a medal in two World Cup competitions. The KalPa duo has a clear goal for the United States: a return to the medals.

The level of the domestic main league worries them too, but Holopainen and Rantala emphasize the players' responsibility in developing.

“During the season, there will be games of different levels. But I myself am on the line that things depend a lot on how you handle things in everyday life,” said Holopainen.

“In games, you have to demand your own level, even though it's not easy. In World Cup competitions, the level is different, and you have to prepare for it in series games.”

Rantala agrees.

“It depends on how you have personally settled into everyday life. We've been to the boys' training sessions”, the defender mentioned a typical place for women's national team players to get tough.

Let's ask the goalkeeper of a successful team how it feels to be almost forced to play in several matches. Kiekko-Espoon Tiia Pajarinen knows what it's all about with the experience of several major league seasons.

“It has its own challenges, when there is not always a lot of work. In some games there are no jobs and when they do, they are isolated dangerous situations. You have to focus on them.”

In Pajarinen's first World Cup competitions, there will certainly be plenty of pucks to block if he gets playing time.

“From the goalkeeper's point of view, the game is even simpler and clearer on international pitches. Situations come faster, but there are fewer surprising situations.”

Domestically those who qualified from the main series to the World Championships assure that the level differences narrowed during the season.

“We played 0-7 against HIFK in the early season, but 2-3 in the playoffs,” Antti-Roiko said.

Pajarinen also had a good time in the playoffs, even though Kiekko-Espoo lost the finals for the second time in a row to HIFK.

“Hard games are hard games and nice to play. You can challenge yourself in them.”

Schalin also highlighted the importance of the playoffs before the ranking competitions.

“They were the best possible games we could get before the World Cup. Had to fight hard. It will help in the World Cup competitions.”