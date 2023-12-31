Ice hockey | The hot question of the Young Lions was solved – here is the line-up against Sweden

A curly situation in the Young Lions group.

Gothenburg

Ice hockey the preliminary group stage of the under-20 World Cup will be played until the end on Sunday.

Nuoret Leijonat will face the host country Sweden in the final match of the A group.

The match in the Scandinavium hall starts at 15:30. The match can be watched on the TV5 channel and the Discovery+ service.

Sweden, basking in the high flying weather, has already secured the top spot in the group. Juniorkronorna has won its three previous matches with a solid goal difference of 13–0.

Even with a win, Nuoret Leijonat can't rise above its current group ranking, i.e. third place. A place in the quarter-finals is secured, but the final ranking will be decided between Canada and Germany.

The coaching of the Young Lions has not made any changes to the playing lineup from the previous match.

The hot question of the last few days has been who will save the Young Lions' goal against Sweden.

Niklas Kokko saved the first two matches of the tournament, when Finland lost to Canada and Germany. Friday against Latvia Noa Vali saved the shutout in the 4–0 win.

Vali continues against Sweden with Finland's goal.

Finland's lineup against Sweden:

1st field:

36 Janne Naukkarinen – 28 Jere Lassila – 29 Lenni Hämeenaho

15 Jesse Pulkkinen – 6 Kasper Kulonummi

2nd field:

24 Aleksanteri Kaskimäki – 19 Konsta Helenius – 33 Jani Nyman

10 Emil Pieniniemi – 3 Otto Salin

3rd field:

34 Tommi Männistö – 20 Oiva Keskinen – 22 Kasper Halttunen

4 Arttu Kärki – 13 Kalle Kangas

4th field:

25 Max Koskipirtti – 21 Samu Bau – 32 Emil Hemming

12 Joona Väisänen

13. striker: 18 Rasmus Kumpulainen

Noa Vali in goal (Niklas Kokko on the bench).

in the A block is a curly situation. Before the final games of the group on Sunday, Finland, Latvia and Germany are tied on points. Everyone has three points.

Latvia hit the big bang on Saturday night by beating Germany 6-2. Germany must take points from Canada on Sunday, or it will finish last in the group and have to be eliminated from its place in the series.

If Finland, Latvia and Germany are tied, the rankings will be determined by the goal difference between the matches. Finland's goal difference is 7–4, Latvia's 6–6 and Germany's 6–9.