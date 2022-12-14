Ice hockey | The home crowd has abandoned KooKoo in Kouvola

Sport surprised the league runner-up, JYP edged past HPK at the end.

In the ice hockey league on Wednesday, Pelicans, who are in second place, missed their chance to catch up with league leader Luko. The Lahti team unexpectedly suffered a 1–2 home loss to Sport, which is at the tail end of the league.

The Swedish reinforcements excelled in the familiar style as the winners of Sport, of which Jens Lööke scored a 1–0 lead in the opening set and Henrik Eriksson in the final set, a 2–1 match.

The Pelicans had won their three previous matches with a combined score of 14–6. Sport, on the other hand, had lost their previous four away games.

Lukko leads the series by four points over the Pelicans, who have played a game less.

League by far the worst home team, KooKoo, lost again in their home hall in Kouvola’s Sumulaakso. KalPa from Kuopio applied Lasse Lappalainen a 2–1 win with an overtime goal.

Even the dream start didn’t help KooKoo, when Linus Andersson shot 1-0 after only 53 seconds of the match. KalPa, who cheered up in the third set, broke their streak of six consecutive losses.

KooKoo’s poorly run home matches have driven the team’s supporters out of the stands. Wednesday’s audience in Kouvola’s Sumulaakso was a depressing 1,885 spectators.

Sticky Kärpät, who played in the fall season, held on to the sixth place that entitles them to the playoffs by beating league jumbo SaiPa 2–1 in their home hall. Kärppien scored both goals Ville Leskinen.

The loss was SaiPa’s eighth in a row.

TPS took a valuable 3–1 home win over Jukurei in the fight for a place in the playoffs.

TPS slightly embellished its wretched superiority statistics, when Aarne Intonen scored a 1–1 equalizer in the second period, when Jukurei Pekka Jormakka sat for the two-minute cooldown he got from squatting.

TPS’s Intonen scored 1+1 points.

Jukurit is heavy in a heavy match rush. However, the CHL rush eased when the team from Mikkeli lost on Tuesday to the Swedish Lulaja in the two-part quarter-final of the Champions League.

in Jyväskylä JYP won the final set against HPK 3–0 and won 3–1 at home.

JYP’s Canadian striker Reid Gardiner hit the goal twice in the final set, once with superior power and once into an empty puck, when HPK was looking for an equalizer without a goalkeeper.

JYP, which is tenth in the standings and above the second playoff line, has won seven of its last ten matches.