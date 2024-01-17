Ice hockey | The home crowd booed at Nordis – a shock loss for HIFK

SaiPa, which is last in the SM league, claimed a surprise victory in Helsinki.

HIFK lost on Wednesday to SaiPa in Helsinki ice hall 2-3 after extra time. SaiPa's victory was a huge surprise, because SaiPa is clearly last in the SM league.

7,660 spectators witnessed the long-awaited debut at Nordis on Wednesday, when the player acquired for HIFK for this season Leo Komarov played his first competitive match in the team's ranks. Komarov had been sidelined for a long time after injuring his leg during the training season.

The home crowd welcomed Komarov with thunderous applause when his name was announced while going through the lineup of the home team. The power forward also had the honor of starting the match in the starting five.

The cameras turned to Leo Komarov already in the warm-up.

Home team started the match briskly, and after only four minutes of play the score was 2–0.

The net was waved first Alexander Kaskimäki and a moment later the defender Oskari Manninen with the opening goal of his HIFK career. Manninen moved to Helsinki at the end of December from Tappara.

Based on the beginning, it seemed that SaiPa might be badly injured. After the quick goals, HIFK fell asleep and the away team showed their guts by getting level just five minutes after the 2-0 hit.

After the equaliser, HIFK controlled the match perfectly, but wasted scoring opportunities in the process. The game was very reminiscent of the teams' previous meeting at Nordis. HIFK narrowly won that match played in November 1–0 in overtime.

There was no way HIFK could get the puck past SaiPa's goalkeeper Kari Piiroinen after the opening minutes. Here Joni Ikonen tries to score with 0+1.

Although scoring tökki, the home team provided their supporters with entertainment by distributing some handsome tackles. Among other things Iiro Pakarinen SaiPa's golden helmet drove the audience wild by Antoine Morand handsomely I surface in front of the guests' locker.

At length Due to HIFK's wastefulness, a solution was sought for an extension. After the end of the third period, the home audience booed their own weak performance. Tismalee's same reaction was heard in November at the Helsinki ice hall, when HIFK and SaiPa went into overtime in a 0-0 situation.

The boos reached overtime, when SaiPa scored the game-winning goal eight seconds before the end. HIFK had to settle for one point against the league jumbo.

Correction on Wednesday, January 17 at 9:55 p.m.: Osakari Manninen joined IFK from Tappara, not from KooKoo as previously reported in the story.

Read more: SM league star Sami Niku shines in his absence – Leo Komarov is finally in HIFK's lineup