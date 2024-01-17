Wednesday, January 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | The home crowd booed at Nordis – a shock loss for HIFK

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | The home crowd booed at Nordis – a shock loss for HIFK

SaiPa, which is last in the SM league, claimed a surprise victory in Helsinki.

HIFK lost on Wednesday to SaiPa in Helsinki ice hall 2-3 after extra time. SaiPa's victory was a huge surprise, because SaiPa is clearly last in the SM league.

7,660 spectators witnessed the long-awaited debut at Nordis on Wednesday, when the player acquired for HIFK for this season Leo Komarov played his first competitive match in the team's ranks. Komarov had been sidelined for a long time after injuring his leg during the training season.

The home crowd welcomed Komarov with thunderous applause when his name was announced while going through the lineup of the home team. The power forward also had the honor of starting the match in the starting five.

The cameras turned to Leo Komarov already in the warm-up. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Home team started the match briskly, and after only four minutes of play the score was 2–0.

See also  Gas | The condition of the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia has not been checked - the pipeline remains closed

The net was waved first Alexander Kaskimäki and a moment later the defender Oskari Manninen with the opening goal of his HIFK career. Manninen moved to Helsinki at the end of December from Tappara.

Based on the beginning, it seemed that SaiPa might be badly injured. After the quick goals, HIFK fell asleep and the away team showed their guts by getting level just five minutes after the 2-0 hit.

After the equaliser, HIFK controlled the match perfectly, but wasted scoring opportunities in the process. The game was very reminiscent of the teams' previous meeting at Nordis. HIFK narrowly won that match played in November 1–0 in overtime.

There was no way HIFK could get the puck past SaiPa's goalkeeper Kari Piiroinen after the opening minutes. Here Joni Ikonen tries to score with 0+1. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Although scoring tökki, the home team provided their supporters with entertainment by distributing some handsome tackles. Among other things Iiro Pakarinen SaiPa's golden helmet drove the audience wild by Antoine Morand handsomely I surface in front of the guests' locker.

See also  Nine years in prison for man who raped prisoner during transport

At length Due to HIFK's wastefulness, a solution was sought for an extension. After the end of the third period, the home audience booed their own weak performance. Tismalee's same reaction was heard in November at the Helsinki ice hall, when HIFK and SaiPa went into overtime in a 0-0 situation.

The boos reached overtime, when SaiPa scored the game-winning goal eight seconds before the end. HIFK had to settle for one point against the league jumbo.

Correction on Wednesday, January 17 at 9:55 p.m.: Osakari Manninen joined IFK from Tappara, not from KooKoo as previously reported in the story.

Read more: SM league star Sami Niku shines in his absence – Leo Komarov is finally in HIFK's lineup

HIFK–SaiPa 2–3 (and.)

ON THE RISE: HIFK played more physically than often earlier this season. Statistically, HIFK has in its ranks four of the ten best starters in the SM league this season, when players who have started at least a hundred times are included. Along with Komarov, key defender Petteri Lindbohm also returned to the lineup.

See also  Housing trade | The new residential building echoes its emptiness in the middle of Helsinki's high-value area

ON THE INVOICE: HIFK has not managed to overcome even once in the previous four matches (0/10). After a strong start, HIFK completely fell asleep and let the weakest team in the series into the game far too easily – and after that it was tight. The finish was lame, which is indicated by the home team's expected goal score of 5.16, which is clearly higher than the number of goals.

#Ice #hockey #home #crowd #booed #Nordis #shock #loss #HIFK

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Boruto would have learned skills from Dragon Ball Z

Boruto would have learned skills from Dragon Ball Z

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result