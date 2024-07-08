Ice hockey | The hockey player who is accused of a gruesome act is defecting to the KHL

Hockey|The date of the court hearing is not known.

Sexual a Canadian ice hockey player accused of violence Dillon Dubé has signed a contract with Dinamo Minsk playing in the KHL, tells North American hockey magazine The Hockey News.

Dinamo Minsk announced also on their own website that they reached an agreement with Dubé.

Dubé’s contract with the NHL club Calgary Flames ended this season, and the Flames did not offer the Canadian, who was in the middle of a criminal investigation, an extension.

The same fate befell the suspected goalkeeper With Carter Hartwho was not offered a new contract by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Dubé, 25, has not played since January 2024 when he left his NHL club, the Calgary Flames. More than a week later, in the province of Ontario, the police in London asked the five Canadian players to report to the city’s police station. Dubé was one of the invited players.

Dubégoalie Carter Hartin, defender Cal Foote and attackers by Michael McLeod and by Alex Formenton is suspected of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman in a hotel in June 2018, on the evening when the Canadian Hockey Association’s charity gala was organized in London.

The five were charged on January 30. The date of the trial of the case is not yet clear.

Among the players, Formenton’s name had come up in the case before, but the other four were moved aside from their NHL clubs after the London police report. Formenton, on the other hand, has been playing in Switzerland since the 2022–23 season.