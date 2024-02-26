Ice hockey | The hockey player had an unfortunate tackle – the referee found a detached nose tip on the ice

Christian Wejse was unlucky in a tackle situation.

of Denmark national team ice hockey player Christian Wejse was recently involved in a violent accident in the rink, they say German Bild and Danish BT on their website.

Wejse, who plays in Fischtown in the German DEL league, was tackling an opponent, but collided with the wing, with the result that the visor of his own helmet cut off a piece of his nose.

“I saw blood on the ice and thought my nose was broken in a tackle. Our team doctor took me to the locker room and told the referee that he found the tip of my nose on the ice. I realized that it must have come off in a tackle situation,” Wejse told Bild.

Wejse says he even smiled in the dressing room because the situation in all its harshness seemed so unreal

BT says that Wejse was rushed to the hospital with his nose in salt water. There, the nose could be sewn back with more than 25 stitches.

The quilted nose can be seen in connection with the X divisions of BT's publications.

The good thing about the accident is that, according to what he told the Danish magazine, Wejse can, for example, breathe and smell like the old model. He doesn't know yet, whether the feeling of the tip of the nose will return.

Wejse's recovery has been fast. The incident happened four weeks ago, and Wejse has already returned to play.

For now, he plays with a visor to ensure his recovery. According to Weise, there were no fear states from what happened.

The 25-year-old player has represented Denmark in the previous two World Hockey Championships. This season, Wejse has scored 15 goals for his club team.