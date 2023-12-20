Ice hockey | The HIFK star criticized the action of the SM league and also hissed to himself

Helsinki IFK lost in front of the home crowd to Rauma's Luko. The loss was the third in a row.

123 minutes and 21 seconds.

For so long, HIFK's goal taps were frozen, when it suffered against Sport, Pelicans and Lukko.

IFK lost to Sport with 1-3 goals, lost 0-1 to Pelicans in extra time on Tuesday in Lahti and suffered their third consecutive defeat on Wednesday. The people of Rauma claimed the points from Helsinki with a 2–1 win.

After two sets, HIFK was down 0–2 against Lukko and had played five full sets without scoring a goal.

“We were really bad in two sets. The game was about pushing and forcing. We didn't do any agreed things. We started to get frustrated”, the center of HIFK's first chain Eetu Koivistoinen hissed.

Frustration shone through his grip. He took two ices. My mouth was open.

“I took stupid ice breaks”, he criticized himself.

In the third in the set, Koivistoinen scored HIFK's narrow goal and brought the game back to life. However, no real rage was seen.

The home crowd left disappointed into the dark evening.

HIFK has scored a total of two goals in three matches. In the three matches before that, it scored as many as 17.

It is difficult to explain the collapse in goals.

“It depends on the little one. Sometimes the puck goes in, sometimes it doesn't go in at all. Against the Pelicans, we created chances. I can't say about today. There was no offensive game for two sets,” Koivistoinen said.

Luko's new signing Steven Jandric scored both of his team's goals in the Nordis.

IFK's game crashed badly. Easy basic passes ran into long pucks.

“Terribly, there were also pucks left on the way. Our strength is the attacking play of the offensive zone”, but now it was not there.

The victory was the fourth in a row for Luka.

“They skated and fought well – they were fully involved. Hats off to them”, said Koivistoinen to his former team.

SM league made the big news on Wednesday when it announced that it had granted Mestis club Kiekko-Espo a conditional league license.

28-year-old Koivistoinen has a strong Espoo background. He is a member of the Espoo Ice Club and played his junior year in the Blues.

“Really great news. Ice hockey in Espoo needs a major league team and it's great to get one. Espoo has a pretty good hall and framework for the League – the booths are the rest,” Koivistoinen said.

HIFK enters the Christmas break with a losing streak behind it. Kilpitait will next play on Boxing Day, when HPK arrives in Helsinki.

Koivistoinen gives a kick to the league's schedule, where IFK has played one or two matches a week.

“Frankly speaking, this sucks that there are weeks of one and two games and then we take a week off,” he growled.

In his opinion, the level of the game suffers.

“I think all teams play a better game when everyone has that game rhythm and we drum up three-game weeks. Now you have to apply for that game again every week.”

After Christmas, HIFK gets to beat three match weeks. That's what Koivistoinen is looking forward to.