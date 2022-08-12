Ice hockey | The head coach wasn’t completely satisfied with the performance of the Young Lions after the opening victory: “You can’t come here with your mouth open and try”

Kasper Simontaival decided the match with the winning goal. According to head coach Antti Pennanen, the team had challenges with coping.

Edmonton

“At the beginning of made the game a little difficult for us”, said the center of the first chain of the Young Lions Aatu Räty For HS after the opening victory of the World Championships.

Finland defeated the Czech Republic 4–3 via the winning goal contest. Kasper Simontaival solved the game by deflecting the goalkeeper By Jan Bednar skilfully and guiding the puck through the post to the goal.

“A couple of easy goals were conceded there. We played a bit of a loose game like that. We gave easy layoffs to the guy and made it 0-2,” said Räty.

New Räty, booked by the York Islanders in the summer of 2021 and who played in Mikkeli Jukurei last season, was himself a spectacular part of Finland’s rise from a losing position.

He shot the puck straight in the middle of the third set Roni Hirvonen from a perfect knuckle pass into the back corner. Rädy’s goal gave Finland a 3–2 lead.

“Then a good climb from us, and we were able to mark a double water there. A good battle victory.”

His World Cup debut the platform that made the quadruple chain in the match Eetu Liukka in my opinion, Finland was not quite ready at the beginning.

“We were in a bit of an unnecessary hurry. Didn’t quite get to the point. At the first break, we talked about the fact that we just have to play our game. When we trust that, we’ll be fine here. That was the biggest message.”

One of the highlights of the match, shown by the Canadian sports channel TSN, was Liukka’s clean tackle, with which he lifted his opening pass to the admiring defender David Spacek too to the wall and from there I remain on the surface.

The head coach Antti Pennanen estimated that the turnaround occurred midway through the opening set.

“In the middle of the first period, we started to ask for things a little more aggressively, and the game changed. We scored. Then, during the break, we went through a few video clips, and through that we tried to get more feel for the game. We got it, but then it couldn’t be preserved.”

According to Pennanen, the team had challenges with coping. “The conditions were hot, and it was early in the morning. It was probably visible in the players.”

According to Pennanen, there were both successes and failures in the team.

“Many players played well. But there are also definitely players who think that the joke has to be better. And you probably got the experience that you can’t come to that place to try it out. You have to work.”

In Pennanen’s opinion, Nuoret Leijonat is a tenacious team by nature.

“It has a lot of common experiences. Leading players are morally good. That’s where it comes from. Values, morals. And the coaching always tries to help them in some moments, to stay in the core.”

One the opponent’s anticipated trick was a goal stick Joakim Kemellin shadowing, especially with superiority.

“Czech skillfully took away Kemelli’s shot. We thought in advance that this would happen. We tried to find some ways, and that’s where it came from Roby Järventien at half.”

Järventie struck with Finland’s opening goal at the end of the first period.

Finland has two busy days ahead of it before meeting Slovakia.

“Tonight we will gather, and then tomorrow we will go on a day off. Let’s whistle and collect energy. Then training before the Slovakia game. The morning game is coming up again, so we will practice a day earlier”, explained Pennanen about the team’s plans before Sunday’s match.

“At the time, a similar team as this Czech Republic was, similar players. You have to be ready for that, they certainly have a strong desire to show, because they lack top guys. But others step into the shoes that others have left,” said Aatu Räty.

The Youth World Cup is a tournament where the aim is to improve game by game and play the best match on the last day.

“Let’s follow the old saying that it’s not who was the best, but who’s the last one left,” said Pennanen. “One moment and one day at a time. We want to be the last one standing.”

Edmonton, Canada:

Under-20 men’s WC tournament:

A block:

Finland–Czech Republic vl. 4–3 (1–2, 1–0, 1–1, 0–0, 1–0)

1st set: 6:36 Jaroslav Chmelar 0–1, 11:31 Jiri Kulich (Jan Mysak) 0–2 yrs, 16:28 Roby Järventie (Aleksi Heimosalmi–Joakim Kemell) 1–2 yrs.

Ice cream: 10.02 Roby Järventie S 2 min, 16.14 Michal Gut T 2 min.

2nd set: 23.39 Kasper Puutio (Kasper Simontaival–Joni Jurmo) 2–2.

Cooldown: 23:39 team penalty T 2 min (Adam Mechura).

3rd set: 50.24 Aatu Räty (Roni Hirvonen–Topi Niemelä) 3–2, 52.38 Mysak (Gut–Kulich) 3–3.

Coolers: 45.03 Brad Lambert S 2 min, 48.18 Gabriel Szturc T 2 min, 53.23 Mechura T 2 min.

Extra set: Goalless and scoreless.

Winning shootout: Finland’s goals: Järventie, Simontaival.

Total cooling: Finland 2×2 min=4 min, Czech Republic 4×2 min=8 min

Saves by goalkeepers: Leevi Meriläinen Finland 10+7+6+0=23, Jan Bednar Czech Republic 7+9+9+4=29.

Referees: Stephen Hiff–Kyle Kowalski (Cody Huseby–Brett Mackey) Canada.