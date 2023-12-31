Ice hockey | The head coach of the Young Lions is amazed – a strange episode with the referees in the match against Sweden

The Young Lions got into the teeth of the jury again.

Gothenburg

Finland beat Sweden 5–4 in the final match of Group A on Sunday after a penalty shootout.

Head coach of the Young Lions Lauri Mikkola expressed satisfaction with his own performance after the match.

“We played a very good game today. The first set was great from us. We controlled the flow of the game quite completely,” Mikkola said.

“As we've talked about, there's still work to be done. We're trying to develop the game bit by bit. Shared experiences bring more strength to the team.”

The nuanced thriller was full of events. Nuoret Leijonat jumped out to a two-goal lead in the opening set, but in the second set Sweden pressed for a 4–3 lead.

“The second set was a bit carelessly attacked, and we didn't get deep into the attacking area. Sweden got loose pieces, through which they were able to take control of the flow. Second sets are always a game of momentum, and we couldn't really break the cycle”, Mikkola admitted.

“The third set was strong from us again. We got to grips with what we were doing and were patient. At the end, thanks stood.”

Just before the start of Sunday's match, a strange situation was seen when Mikkola had a heated discussion with the second head referee on the bench.

Judging by the gestures, the conversation was about neck guards – once again.

“It is known that we are very careful with the neck protectors. We have neck protectors on each guy's neck, but sometimes the protector turns because it is so soft. That is why we sometimes play a game of cents with the judges,” explained Mikkola.

Mikkola was even amused as to why exactly Finnish players have been the target of a game of cents.

“When you watched the game between Sweden and Canada, many players didn't even have the full neck protection. And then we're stuck in our direction by cents.”

“Of course, safety is the most important thing. We try to ensure that the equipment is well in place, but there is a limit to that as well. A bit like a joke, but I do understand that attention is paid to safety. That's what we want to do as well.”

Profit According to Mikkola, from Sweden gave Nuori Leijoni much more faith and self-confidence towards the playoffs.

“We moved forward in the game. The demand was very tough. We attacked sensibly in a couple of sets and were able to defend tight spots away. This was a good step forward.”

In the match against Sweden, Nuoret Leijonat also had important successes on an individual level.

The star strikers who played the first three matches without goals Jani Nyman and Lenny Hämeenaho opened their goal account on Sunday.

“Everyone knows that goals give energy and oxygen. I hope this bodes very well for them, that the energy will remain,” said Mikkola.