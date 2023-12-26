Ice hockey | The head coach of the Young Lions commented on the opening of the World Cup: “We need to work on the superior game”

The head coach of the Young Lions, Lauri Mikkola, admitted the problems.

26.12. 19:19

Gothenburg

Young Lions The World Cup campaign in Gothenburg started on Boxing Day with a dull 2-5 loss against Canada.

The opening match progressed from start to finish under Canadian command. After Canada's 1-0 goal at the end of the opening set, Nuoret Leijonat was in the position of the chaser until the end.

Head coach of the Young Lions Lauri Mikkola felt before the match that the team was in a tense state. The opening match was watched by 9,837 spectators in the Scandinavium hall.

“The first games of such tournaments are always exciting places. Many players were playing at the World Cup level for the first time. Nervousness was visible in the first set. The pucks bounced, and we couldn't really get into the game,” Mikkola said.

“After the first set, we got the much-needed relaxation to work.”

At times The Young Lions were in a bad mood. The Finnish players had to defend long stretches in their own area while Canada ran the game.

“It was a tough game. The guy turned the game around really well. In that, you have to react quickly and you have to break plays faster in the defensive game of the defensive zone. Sometimes we got into a bad cycle, and we were no longer able to attack,” said Mikkola.

“On the other hand, when we attacked smartly and got pucks deep, we got a lot of chances.”

According to Mikkola, there were positive signs in the second set.

“We had a good start to the second period. We killed Canada in the ice and gained good momentum. However, the 5-5 goals were not scored, even if it would have been deserved at that point.”

Nuoret Leijonat was able to play five times in the opening match. Aleksanteri Kaskimäki scored the opening goal of the tournament was born with superiority, but otherwise the superiority of the Young Lions was still far from glorious.

“The positive thing is that we got that one overtime goal, but we can do small things even better. Playing with superiority is a delicate task, so that the timings and other things go smoothly,” said Mikkola.

“Now we have to work on the dominance game, and in the next game we will be better at it.”

Young Lions the tournament continues right away on Wednesday, when the opponent is Germany.

According to Mikkola, one area must be improved from the opening match.

“We can still improve our puck game a lot. We need to be able to attack together more. We also need to have longer attacks.”

“The support measures must be closer when the opponent makes the first strike, so that we can keep the offensive game of the attack zone going better. That way we can get better periods of control,” Mikkola said.

The Finnish character of the opening match was the goalkeeper Niklas Kokko. Mikkola was tight-lipped about the young Leijoni's goaltending.

“We are still thinking about it. Koko now played an excellent game.”