Ice hockey | The Golden Jubilee of Tappara went peacefully in Tampere

27.4. 23:54

To Tampere On Thursday night, Tappara won the Finnish hockey championship by defeating Lahti Pelicans with a score of 5–4.

According to the Police Department of Inner Finland, approximately one thousand hockey fans gathered in the center of Tampere to celebrate the victory.

The police department’s situation center reported at half past twelve in the evening that the party had gone on peacefully until then and no major disturbances or damage had occurred. By then, the party-goers had already started leaving the center for their homes.

“As long as the crowd is happy, things will go smoothly,” the police department said.