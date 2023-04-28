Friday, April 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | The Golden Jubilee of Tappara went peacefully in Tampere

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | The Golden Jubilee of Tappara went peacefully in Tampere

27.4. 23:54

To Tampere On Thursday night, Tappara won the Finnish hockey championship by defeating Lahti Pelicans with a score of 5–4.

According to the Police Department of Inner Finland, approximately one thousand hockey fans gathered in the center of Tampere to celebrate the victory.

The police department’s situation center reported at half past twelve in the evening that the party had gone on peacefully until then and no major disturbances or damage had occurred. By then, the party-goers had already started leaving the center for their homes.

“As long as the crowd is happy, things will go smoothly,” the police department said.

#Ice #hockey #Golden #Jubilee #Tappara #peacefully #Tampere

See also  Maaret Kallio's column | "I wouldn't want to be this heavy" - These are the things a depressed person would like to say to a loved one
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result