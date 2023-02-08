Ice hockey | The goalkeeper scored a goal that has perhaps never been seen before

An exceptional hit was seen in the second league level of German hockey.

In ice hockey the goalkeeper rarely gets to ventilate a goal, and almost without exception the opponent’s goal is then empty when the team tries to score without a goalkeeper.

In Germany, however, we saw a situation over the weekend where the goalkeeper passed his colleague standing in the goal, making an extremely rare – probably unprecedented – hit.

A special goal was seen in Germany’s second tier in the DEL 2 league when Ravensburg Towerstars visited Selber Wölfe.

By far the strangest moment of the match was seen in the opening set. The puck was hit into the home team’s end, and some of the players stopped playing, perhaps waiting for the next long puck to start in the Towerstars end.

However, Towerstars played underpowered, so the long puck is not whistled. So the game was running all the time, although the players didn’t seem to realize it.

So the goalkeeper of Selber Wölfe by Michael Bitzer the carelessly shoved puck flew through the field unimpeded by anyone all the way to the goal. Away goalkeeper Jonas Stettmer had turned his back in the direction of the field and grabbed his drinking bottle.

Stettmer became aware of the situation only when the puck slid over the goal line and crashed into the back of the goal. By that point it was too late.

However, the goal should have been disallowed, as the Selber Wölfe player had not managed to leave the attacking area before the puck crossed the blue line. The referees themselves were apparently surprised by the events, because the obvious offside was not whistled and the goal was accepted.

Despite the strange comeback goal, Ravensburg Towerstars eventually won the match 5–3.

