Ice hockey | The goalkeeper of the Young Lions even takes the bus to his home games – “It was nice”

Eemil Vinni has been one of the guarantors of Joensuu Kiekko-Poikie's special early season.

Ice Hockey goalkeeper Eemil Vinni left after last season towards the unknown, but has not regretted the decision. No, although the season in Joensuu's Kiekko-Poikien Mestis crew has been quite a rollercoaster due to the Joensuu ice rink renovation.

“Already at the end of last season, information came out that there might be a place to play in Joensuu. I was really excited that of course I would go when the place opened up,” Vinni told STT at the under-20 national team's media conference before the World Cup camp.

Vinni, who traveled to Joensuu from Vantaa via Helsinki IFK, only turned 18 a week ago, but proved in the fall season that he belongs in the men's games.

“I've had a really good time in Joensuu. Joensuu is a really nice place. The games have gone well, so it's been nice”.

Vinnie has been one of Mesti's best goalkeepers and the guarantor of the Joensuu team's special early season. Due to the ice rink renovation, JoKP plays its home matches about 50 kilometers away in Outokumpu, so home matches are treated like away matches.

The season has also been made special by the fact that the team at the tail end of the series is surprisingly among the top of the series.

“Compared to youth leagues, Mestis has a higher pace and level of demands in every match. Mestis has taught equality. If you're going to succeed as a team, the goalkeeper has to play consistently,” Vinni stressed.

Mestis can be called the “bus league” with good reason because of the long trips to games and the tight travel budgets. JoKP's game trips are among the longest in the series, but according to Vinni, the additional travel caused by the hall renovation has not been taken into account in the recovery.

“We train in Joensuu. The training halls are in use”, Vinni reminded.

“Actually, it's been nice when there's been a change. I haven't thought about it negatively”.

In addition to hockey, Vinni tries to invest in distance learning as well.

“I'm studying to merconomic”.

It sounds just like the qualification of a ladle player.

“Yes”, Vinni laughed and also got the national team goalkeeper colleagues standing next to him Niklas Kokon and Noa Valin to flirt.

Eemil Vinni is a student goalkeeper.

Vinnie believes in Finland's possibilities in the under-20 World Championships starting on Boxing Day in Gothenburg.

“We have a good, competitive team, and we can manage”.

“The booth is full of really good guys. Our strength is our collective spirit”.

Finland is not among the medal favorites.

“Suitable for us. It's a delicious place when we get to beat all expectations low”, assured Vinni that his hunger for victory was enough.

The goalkeepers' division of labor was not yet clear at the time of the interview.

“We have a really good goalkeeper trio and a good competitive situation, you have to enjoy it. Any role will do. When there is a place, I strive to be at my best”.

Young The World Cup competitions are one of the special things of the season, and there are more to come next year in Mestis. In January, JoKP will host Jokeri and Kiekko-Espoo in outdoor matches played at the Joensuu baseball stadium.

“I have never played a match on outdoor ice. It's definitely a great experience when you get to play there”, Vinni savored.

Before Christmas, it was announced that the renovation of the ice rink in Joensuu will take longer. JoKP will have to start next season in evako as well.

This doesn't necessarily bother Vinni. His sights are on the league bowls.

“I work every day to ensure that a league place opens up at some point”.