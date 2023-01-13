Saturday, January 14, 2023
Ice hockey | The girl lions secured a place in the World Cup semi-finals

January 13, 2023
Canada will play in the semi-final.

Finland the under-18 girls’ national ice hockey team won the quarter-final against the Czech Republic late on Thursday with a score of 3–2. With the win, Finland secured its place in the top four of the tournament to be played in Östersund, Sweden.

Finland scored the opening goal in the first period Pauliina Salonen. The second set was played goalless.

In the first half of the third period, the Czech Republic first drew level and then took a one-goal lead. However, Finland evened out the situation Sanni Vanhanen with a goal, and made the winning shot with superiority Sara Suhonen.

Finland has defeated the Czech Republic in the last three meetings in a row in the girls’ under-18 world championships.

Finland will meet Canada in the semi-finals. The match will be played on Saturday at nine in the evening. TV5 and Discovery+ will show the match.

The United States and Sweden will play in the second semi-final.

