Ice hockey | The game number of the NHL’s number one goalie will be raised to the ceiling

Patrick Marleau, who has represented the San Jose Sharks for almost his entire career, is the player who has played the most NHL regular season games.

Ice hockey The San Jose Sharks, who play in the NHL, suspend the forward Patrick Marleau game number 12.

Marleau, who turns 43 in September, ended his playing career over a year ago, during which he represented San Jose almost all the time.

The club booked Marleau in 1997 and put the youngster into action right away in the season that followed the booking. Marleau played for the team continuously for 20 seasons until he moved to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a couple of seasons.

The return to San Jose was short-lived, and the forward spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins before his farewell season in 2020-21.

Marleau is the player who has played the most NHL regular season games. He played 1,779 games with 566+631=1,197 points. In San Jose, he played 1,607 games with 522+589=1,111 points. According to the NHL website, he is the best scorer and point man in San Jose club history. The input surfaces have only the above Joe Thornton (804).

Marleau’s game number will be frozen next season on February 25.