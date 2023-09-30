Ice hockey | The future pilot of the Lions, Antti Pennanen, wants to influence the well-being of children and young people: “A common cause for all of us”

The future head coach of the Lions will continue on the path indicated by Jukka Jalonen in many ways.

Finland the current head coach of the men’s national ice hockey team Jukka Jalonen and the next head coach Antti Pennanen careers have crossed many times, and Pennanen, who will start in the position at the beginning of June, does not seem like a well-established route to the defecting side, even though the field of activity is partly different from Jalonen’s time.

Jalonen, Pennanen, who piloted the under-20 national team and GM of the youth national teams Kimmo Oikarinen have taken care of the top sports director position that was empty in the Finnish Ice Hockey Association, but Pennanen’s A national team position is not a double position.

“It was important to me”, Pennanen opened the recruitment process on Saturday by phone to STT.

Pennanen mentioned in the Jääkieksliitto’s press release on Thursday evening that during the recruitment process, in addition to the game and sports, he discussed a lot of social issues that are important to him.

“My job description in the A national team is to be purely the head coach of the A national team,” he emphasized on Saturday.

“But if there is a place to talk about children and young people, of course I will use it. I feel that the well-being of children and young people is important to me. It’s been a long time. If I get a chance to support this position of the A national team, I will certainly do it. The well-being of children and young people is a common issue for all of us. I’m not just talking about the Ice Hockey Federation, but about the whole community. That was also something that was talked about in addition to many other things.”

As a role model and influencer, Pennanen is therefore on Jalonen’s path.

“I will continue this line. Jukka has done it. It belongs to the duties of all adults.”

Jalonen the athletic guidelines drawn have led the Lions to success. Pennanen does not speculate in which direction the game will develop with his teachings, but assures that he is now fully focused on coaching the Tampere Ilves. After the league season, a new job starts.

“The national team has been extremely successful. There are a lot of things that you definitely want to hold on to. The strengths of Finnish ice hockey must also be seen in the future.”