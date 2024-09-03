Ice hockey | The former NHL player, known from Espoo, was in a terrible accident – now he needs a special support device

Hockey|Stéphane Veilleux moves with an aid weighing seven kilograms.

Ice hockey In the SM league, he played in the ranks of Espoon Blues more than a decade ago Stéphane Veilleux recovers from a rough crash with the help of a special tuning.

Former NHL hockey player Veilleux, 42, was in a violent car accident during Midsummer week and has had to use the Halovest support device ever since.

“Shocking, isn’t it,” Canadian Veilleux tells the sports media For The Athletic.

“I’m lucky I’m not paralyzed. Or worse.”

With the help of a halovest, the head and neck are immobilized in the event of a cervical spine fracture or surgery. Immobilization is necessary for the cervical spine to ossify.

From Veilleux broke the C1 vertebra of the upper cervical spine in a car accident. He will have to wear the Halovest support device for at least three months.

Halovest, as its name suggests, is a two-part device. The familiar halo from Formula 1 cars is a safety ring that was attached to Veilleux’s skull with four screws.

The girth is connected with graphite rods to the rigid vest part covering the upper body. The girth and vest together prevent head and neck movements.

At the same time, they prevent a lot of other things. Veilleux cannot drive a car, shower normally, play with her two children or sleep properly.

Veilleux will have a CT scan on September 17, and if the treating neurosurgeon is not satisfied with the recovery, Halovest will continue to be used for up to months.

Stephané Veilleux played for Espoo Blues in the 2010–2011 season. Photo from October 2010 of the away match against Ässi.

Treatment the goal is to avoid surgery in which the skull would have to be attached to the spine with screws and rods. That would take away a large part of the mobility of the neck.

Veilleux has not lost his sense of humor despite the adversity. He demonstrates this by ordering salmon salad and milk for lunch to feed his bones.

“I try to feed myself with calcium, magnesium and all other healing nutrients. It doesn’t really differ from the everyday life of a hockey player, when I lived and ate disciplinedly.”

“I attack this challenge like a hockey player. A fighter emerges from me, and there is no room for self-pity,” continues Veilleux.

He says that he is grateful to, among others, the Minnesota Wild and his ex-spouse and the mother of his children, who have been a big help during his recovery.

Veilleux played 25 matches in the regular season of the SM league in the 2010–2011 season for the Blues. He skated in Espoo from October to January and collected 1+6 power points.

During 11 seasons in the NHL, Veilleux played 506 regular season games with an output of 50+56=106 and 17 playoff games without any output points.