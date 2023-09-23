Ice hockey | The flies plow deep – this is how Lauri Marjamäki commented on the latest defeat

Kärpät has sunk into serial jumbo.

Kärpät of Oulu has started the SM league season poorly. Kärppälauma is jumbo in the SM league after four rounds.

Kärpät has collected a meager three series points from four matches. It won the series opener at home, but that has been followed by three consecutive losses. The most recent loss came on Saturday at home against Lukko.

In each of their losing matches, Kärpät has been either level or leading the game, but lost their grip.

Kärppi’s head coach Lauri Marjamäki lamented Saturday’s loss at the post-match press conference.

“When the other has played the night before, yes [vastustajalla] is ‘tatsi’ on. We had a hard charge to be awake from the beginning. And I was relatively satisfied with our start, how we played and created”, Marjamäki opened.

Flock of flies has scored seven goals in the four matches he has played. The reading is the weakest in the series, although HPK, which scored eight hits, has played two more matches.

Marjamäki highlighted inefficiency.

“In the first set, there were places, and then the opponent had the upper hand, so immediately in. The first change in the first set and the puck in the goal again. After that, great comeback. We played really good puck and came to 1–2 and 2–2.”

“It’s a bit trying. You have to work all the time. There are no shortcuts here. Let’s cheer tomorrow and get back to work on Monday with a new look,” summed up Marjamäki.

After Saturday’s match, Marjamäki also shared the honor of his rutka with the opponent.

“The opponent played smart. We didn’t get to what we wanted in our puck playing. Big sacrifice from the opponent.”