Ice hockey | The first relegation in the SC league playoffs – the conker who ended his career broke down in tears

KalPa continues to the quarterfinals as Ilves' opponent.

Sword beat Vaasan Sport in the opening round of the SC league playoffs 4–2 in the second leg and progressed to the quarterfinals with a 2–0 win.

In the semifinals, KalPa will face Ilves, who finished second in the regular season. The opposition of the regular season winner Tappara is therefore the winner of Monday's Lukko–TPS match.

On Sunday The match played in Vaasa turned into quite a thriller.

The home team Sport led the match in the second set 2–0, but the people from Kuopio came close and eventually passed in the third set.

KalPa tied the game at 2–2 at the end of the second period in 39:46, when Tuomas Kiiskinen I put the puck in the goal with an upper hand. The goal heated up emotions in Vaasa's ice hall, because the penalty during which KalPa tied the match was hilarious.

The winning goal of the match was scored in the final set Oliver Kapanenwho also scored the game-winning goal in Friday's opener.

Loss meant that Sport's captain Erik Riskan and a champion coach Risto Dufvan careers ended.

Riska burst into tears in an interview with MTV after the match.

“If it was difficult to put into words how much this audience has meant to me over the years, it is even more difficult to describe the value of my own family. I have been able to be my sons' biggest idol. Thank you to my family, parents and siblings. These are difficult times. I'm just one warrior in this game. Now I'm leaving,” Riska felt.

The match the start of the second period was delayed because the ice in the rink was in poor condition.

The ice was in particularly bad shape at the other end of the pitch. Goalkeeper area where KalPan Stefanos Lekkas should have blocked pucks in the second set, was not fit to play.

The Zamboni went for a few laps on the ice, but this was still not enough, and the teams crowded into the locker room.

The second half of the match started about ten minutes late.