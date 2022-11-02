Ice hockey | The Finns of Dallas were efficient, Roope Hintz collected the power points

The Stars lead the Western division, which was captured by the overthrow of Los Angeles.

First the thing was victory, another defender Miro Heiskanen return to the rink and a third center forward Roope Hintz in the evening.

Dallas beat Los Angeles 5-2 in the NHL, and Heiskanen came back handsomely. He assisted on two goals. Hintz scored more: two goals and an assist on top of that.

Hintz is an excellent scorer and it was on display last season. He put up 37 goals, like Carolina Sebastian Aho. This season promises even more for Hintz.

Stars’ 4–1 goal was Hintz’s second, but it had a strong Finnish stamp. Kings Rasmus Kupari received a difficult pass and failed to take possession of the puck. Hintz thanked and ran through the drive and shot accurately up.

Heiskanen played against Ottawa a little over a week ago, but was sidelined after that with an injury. Even in the Senators game, he was marked with more than 26 minutes of playing time, but the return against the Kings went smoothly.

The team’s number one defender played “only” 19.15, which is a low number for Heiskanen.

Dallas leads the Western Division despite losing three of their last four games before facing the Kings.

After ten matches, Hintz has a good score of 5+7, but by reading, he only ranks second in the Stars’ internal stock market. Jason Robertson has scored the same number of goals but has one more assist.

Robertson scored 1+2 against the Kings and, among other things, passed Hintz’s first hit, which gave the home team a 1–0 lead.