Ice hockey | The Finnish six from Lulea celebrated the Swedish ice hockey championship for the fifth time

20.3. 21:58

Lulejan the Finnish women got to celebrate the Swedish hockey league championship again, when the team defeated Brynäs in the third final game on their home field 3–0.

Luleja’s power forward Petra Nieminen led his team, and Jenna Pirttijärvi scored the last two goals for nothing. This is how Luulaja won the championship cleanly with a 3–0 victory.

Finnish forwards also play in Lulea Nora Tulus and Viivi Vainikka and defenders Ronja Savolainen and Jenni Hiirikoski.

Hiirikoski watched Monday’s deciding match from the stands, as the Konkar defender got a dangerous skate cut on his neck in Sunday’s final game and was rushed to the hospital.

Hiirikoski, who plays as a captain in the Finnish national team, underwent surgery, and he said on Monday that he is in good health.

“I am grateful for the support I have received from around the world. It’s been emotional. The situation could have ended really badly, but I’m happy that I can be here today,” Hiirikoski told SVT on Monday’s match night.

For Lulea, the league championship is already the Fifth in a row. The team lost only two matches during the season.

In Brynäs’ silver team, one of the Finnish hockey players played as an attacker Matilda Nilsson and defender Rosa Lindstedt.