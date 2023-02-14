Ice hockey | The Finnish hero was ranked as the worst in the entire NHL in the statistics – the coach now sees the light and praises himself

Ice hockey According to the NHL’s official statistics, there are slightly more than a thousand active players who have played in the series.

When each of those players is ranked using the disputed plus-minus statistic, there are quite expected two-way star players at the top.

The top two represent the perennially successful Boston Bruins: Brad Marchand has +281 in his career, Patrice Bergeron almost level with a reading of +275.

What about the very last one, at number 1,061?

The Finnish defender of the Philadelphia Flyers can be found in that place Rasmus Ristolainen with a balance of –170.

The plus-minus has been recorded in the NHL since the 1959–1960 season. Out of 6,464 players with statistics from that era, only 17 puck players remain behind Ristolainen.

In the jumbo position, there is a defender who played in the 1970s Bob Stewart (–257). On the other hand, the overwhelming number one is Montreal’s defensive legend of the 1970s and 1980s Larry Robinson (+722).

Ristolainen, 28, the balance is not flattering. One of the reasons for that is that he has played his entire NHL career, which began in 2013, on losing teams.

The defenseman, who was considered a top prospect, ended up as a first-round pick in the Buffalo Sabres. At that time, the organization was one of the NHL’s disgraces.

Ristolainen played gigantic minutes and scored reasonably high power points. However, in a losing environment, harmful features can accumulate in the game of individuals, which are difficult to unlearn later.

In the summer of 2021, the address changed to Philadelphia in the player trade. At the same time, Ristolainen ended up from a team that was on the upswing to a group that is in a bad downward spiral. The result has been that there have been more than 650 matches in the regular season, not a single one in the playoffs.

The tenth NHL season will again end with the regular season. There is absolutely nothing to suggest that the Flyers will be a playoff team next season either.

From Finns you can get close to something similar Olli Jokinenwho played 1,231 games in the regular season and six in the playoffs in his 17-season career.

None of the pure zero club members are even close to Ristolai. Next on the list can be found Ville Peltonenwho in his two NHL attempts played a total of 382 games in Nashville and Florida.

Of all NHL players, only his former teammate, still playing in Buffalo, can be ranked ahead of Ristolainen Jeff Skinner. The skilled skater has an overwhelming lead in the statistics, as he recently broke the 900-match mark.

How how much do these less flattering numbers tell about Ristolainen’s playing?

In hockey circles, the plus-minus statistic is not generally considered to have a huge value. The score of an individual player is greatly influenced by the performance of teammates, and goals are considered statistically a bad way to measure success due to their unpredictability.

The performance of the players is better measured by a qualitative analysis of shooting situations, i.e. expected goal. It takes chance out of the equation and describes how often a certain situation would lead to a goal on average.

Still, there are worrying spikes in Ristolainen’s career, which cannot be completely ignored simply by the invalidity of the plus-minus statistic. In the 2018–2019 season, Ristolainen collected -41, which was by far the highest both among his own team and in the NHL as a whole.

Besides Ristolainen only Drew Doughty fell below the -30 mark at that time. Second worst Sabers player Tage Thompson was -22, the second worst reading among defenders was -13.

Philadelphia’s Rasmus Ristolainen tried to hold back Edmonton’s Zach Hyman when their teams met last Thursday in the NHL round.

To the statistics in view, Ristolainen has been reasonably successful in salary negotiations. The previous six-year contract with the Buffalo Sabrens brought him a total of 32 million.

In the summer, he signed a five-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, where his average salary is $5.1 million per season.

The contract received criticism when it was new, but there aren’t too many packages that shoot from the right on the market. It was also visible in, for example, Columbus To Erik Gudbranson in the contract given: four years, 16 million.

Ristolainen had a bad start to the current season. Head coach known for his straightforward style John Tortorella made his own conclusions about the matter and sat the Turkuman on the side of the stand.

Recently, the excerpts have been clearly more promising. Ristolainen went into the All-Star Game break with a three-game point streak, and his playing time has also been steadily increasing.

On Sunday, Ristolainen scored two goals in the loss to Seattle: one with overpowering and the other underpowered. With the upper hand, Ristolainen also spent time in a new role in front of the goal.

Also advanced statistics have been more favorable than before for Ristolainen.

Among other things, a puck reporter who writes for The Athletic Prashanth Iyer pointed out on Twitter last week that Ristolainen and By Nick Seeler The most even expected goals conceded by a pair of players was the smallest in the entire NHL, when the duos who played at least 200 minutes together were included.

Ristolainen is said to have worked a lot, especially as an assistant coach Brad Shaw’s with to improve his defensive game.

As a result of that work, we have started to see Ristolainen in the rink, participating in attacks clearly less than in previous years, but protecting his own goal better than before.

“I was hard on ‘Risto” at the beginning of the year, but he is our most developed player. He deserves his responsibility in different situations, so he takes minutes away from others,” Tortorella praised last Thursday.