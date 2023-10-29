Ice hockey | The Finnish ex-teammate was shocked by the death of Adam Johnson, 29: “I hoped everything would be okay”

Joel Janatuinen played with Adam Johnson in the USA.

SM league hockey player Joel Janatuinen woke up on Sunday to terrible news.

His old teammate Adam Johnson had been seriously injured after being cut on the neck by a skate in England. Johnson represented the Nottingham Panthers playing in the British league.

“There was no definite information in the morning, so I hoped that everything would be fine. But then it turned out that it wasn’t,” Janatuinen says quietly.

29-year-old Johnson succumbed to his injuries, his his club announced.

The accident happened on Saturday during the British Challenge Cup match between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers.

Paramedics rushed to the ice, and the match was stopped. The match played in Sheffield was watched by 8,000 spectators who were asked to leave the ice rink.

“Quite shocking. It’s hard to believe this is true,” says Janatuinen about the sad news.

Adam Johnson played 13 NHL games in his career. Picture from the university series from 2017.

Originally from Espoo Janatuinen was 19 years old when he left for the United States to play in the USHL junior league in the state of Iowa for the Sioux City Musketeers.

Johnson, a year older than Janauti, was part of the team’s captaincy, who welcomed him openly.

“He was really funny and had a good sense of humor. The first thing that comes to mind is all the good flaps that were thrown. Every day was fun,” says Janatuinen.

A friendly American made it easier for a Finn to adapt to a foreign country and culture.

“I was away from home for the first year, and guys like him made my adjustment extremely easy. I got along really well with him.”

Immediately it also turned out that Johnson was an exceptionally talented hockey player.

“He was one of the best players I’ve ever played with. He was incredibly talented,” says Janatuinen.

In the 2014-2015 season, Johnson was the best scorer of the Sioux City Musketeers after scoring 71 (31+40) power points in 59 games. Janatuinen accompanied his team as the fourth best power man with his catches of 21+29=50 in 53 matches.

After a joint season in the USHL, they later met in the college series in the NCAA, where they played against each other several times.

Johnson broke through and got to play 13 NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins (1+1).

“Not every guy gets to try it out there,” Janatuinen points out.

“That certainly says enough about him.”

Johnson didn’t get a permanent foothold in the NHL, so he defected to the major leagues in Europe. He played in the Swedish SHL in the jersey of Malmö Redhawks and last season in the German DEL in Augsburg.

The harsh fate of Johnson, who moved to Nottingham for this season, has shocked Janatui.

An accidental death from a skate cut raises questions about the dangers of hockey.

“Every time you jump into the rink, there is a risk present. Such cases are stopping. You remember to hug your loved ones a little harder,” says Janatuinen.

It is not yet known whether a neck brace could have saved Johnson. Neck guards are not mandatory in British ice hockey.

Janatuinen takes a position on the matter at a general level.

“I think neck guards should be mandatory everywhere, just like they are in the League, which is an extremely good thing,” says the forward representing HPK.