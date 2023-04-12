Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Ice hockey | The female lions will face the Czech Republic next

admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in World Europe
The match will be played early on Friday Finnish time.

Finland will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Ice Hockey World Cup.

The opponent survived when the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 5–2 in the final game of Group A early Wednesday morning Finnish time.

The Czech Republic finished third in its group, while Finland advanced as the winner of Group B. Finland won all its games in its initial group, defeating Hungary, France, Germany and Sweden.

The Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships will be held in Brampton, Canada. In the previous year’s World Championships, the Czech Republic won bronze.

The match between the Czech Republic and Finland will be played early on Friday Finnish time.

