Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Ice hockey | The female lions secured the group victory at the World Championships – Hungary turned upside down 5–0

April 10, 2023
Finland won all four of its games in the weaker initial group.

Finland continued its winning streak in the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships, when Hungary fell 5–0 in the final game of the first group. In Group B of the World Cup, Finland won all four of their games and secured the group victory.

Finland had to wait for its opening goal until the 12th minute of the match, until Nelli Laitinen hit The Naisleijonat won the second set 3–0, as the scorers Jenni Hiirikoski, Jenniina Nylund and Emilia Vesa.

In the final Ronja Savolainen hit the final numbers. Keeper Sanni Ahola kept a clean sheet with 15 saves.

