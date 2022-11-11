Saturday, November 12, 2022
Ice hockey | The female lions continue the home tournament with a clean game – Germany was just a mouthful in Vierumäki

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in World Europe
0

Goalkeeper Emilia Kyrkkö made only six saves in a clean sheet when the Lionesses beat Germany.

11.11. 21:30

Finland the women’s national ice hockey team continued its winning streak by defeating Germany 4–0 in its third match of the home tournament. Naisleijonat took the lead in the match played at Vierumäki in Heinola in the opening minutes, when the KalPa striker Jenna Kaila opened his goal account in the national team shirt.

In the second set, Finland increased its lead Emilia Vesan and Jenni Hiirikoski with hits, and Viivi Vainikka struck Final readings in the final set with superiority. Finnish goalkeeper Emilia Kyrkko saved only six times in a clean sheet.

“We were on the move, although we missed a few scoring opportunities. But we were the better team and we took home the win, that was the most important thing,” the striker Nora Tulus your summation of the Ice Hockey Association in a video interview.

Finland, who defeated Switzerland and Sweden earlier this week, ends its home tournament on Saturday against the Czech Republic. The match will be played in Tikkurila, Vantaa.

