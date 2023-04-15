Sunday, April 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | The female lions beat Germany – in the placement match against Sweden

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | The female lions beat Germany – in the placement match against Sweden

Finland beat Germany 8–2.

Finland the women’s national ice hockey team has defeated Germany in the World Cup competitions with a score of 8–2.

The top scorer of the match was Petra Nieminen, who scored a hat trick in the second set of the match. He also picked up an assist Julia Liikalan about the success of the decision batch.

They reached three points Nelli Laitinen and Jenni Hiirikoski, each of whom scored a goal and recorded two assists. Finland’s network is guarded this time Anni Keisalawho made 20 saves.

Finland will meet Sweden tomorrow in the match where the 5th and 6th places of the tournament organized in Canada will be decided. Finland’s opponent got stronger after Sweden beat Japan with 1-0 goals.

#Ice #hockey #female #lions #beat #Germany #placement #match #Sweden

See also  Suspected criminal offenses Chief banker charged with misuse of insider information in connection with YIT and Lemminkäinen's giant merger
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Closing of the dollar today April 14, 2023 in banks in Mexico

Closing of the dollar today April 14, 2023 in banks in Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result