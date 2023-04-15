Ice hockey | The female lions beat Germany – in the placement match against Sweden

Finland beat Germany 8–2.

Finland the women’s national ice hockey team has defeated Germany in the World Cup competitions with a score of 8–2.

The top scorer of the match was Petra Nieminen, who scored a hat trick in the second set of the match. He also picked up an assist Julia Liikalan about the success of the decision batch.

They reached three points Nelli Laitinen and Jenni Hiirikoski, each of whom scored a goal and recorded two assists. Finland’s network is guarded this time Anni Keisalawho made 20 saves.

Finland will meet Sweden tomorrow in the match where the 5th and 6th places of the tournament organized in Canada will be decided. Finland’s opponent got stronger after Sweden beat Japan with 1-0 goals.