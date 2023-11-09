Friday, November 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | The female lions beat Denmark by a landslide

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | The female lions beat Denmark by a landslide

Petra Nieminen pulled off a hat trick. Finland won 8–0.

Finland the women’s national team opened their winning account on Thursday in the EHT hockey tour after defeating Denmark 8–0. The match was played in Landshut, Germany.

Finnish players Petra Nieminen scored three goals, i.e. a hat trick. Ronja Savolainen and Lisette Taks both hit twice.

Denmark was exhausted by Finland, as Naisleijonat won the final set with 5–0 goals. For the Finnish goalkeeper Tiia Pajarinen no saves were recorded in the third period.

On Wednesday Finland, which lost its opening match to the Czech Republic, will face Germany in the tournament on Friday.

#Ice #hockey #female #lions #beat #Denmark #landslide

See also  Dolphin Mosa (7) kills himself: the result of hormones or animal abuse?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Steam Deck 2 isn’t coming anytime soon, Valve confirms

Steam Deck 2 isn't coming anytime soon, Valve confirms

Recommended

No Result
View All Result