Ice hockey | The female lions beat Denmark by a landslide

Petra Nieminen pulled off a hat trick. Finland won 8–0.

9.11. 21:30

Finland the women’s national team opened their winning account on Thursday in the EHT hockey tour after defeating Denmark 8–0. The match was played in Landshut, Germany.

Finnish players Petra Nieminen scored three goals, i.e. a hat trick. Ronja Savolainen and Lisette Taks both hit twice.

Denmark was exhausted by Finland, as Naisleijonat won the final set with 5–0 goals. For the Finnish goalkeeper Tiia Pajarinen no saves were recorded in the third period.

On Wednesday Finland, which lost its opening match to the Czech Republic, will face Germany in the tournament on Friday.