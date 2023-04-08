Ice hockey | The female lions are gesturing toward the playoffs

Finland beat Germany late on Friday.

Finland the women’s national ice hockey team beat Germany 3–0 in their second game on Friday at the World Cup tournament.

Finland’s opening goal was scored with superior power in 13:18 Rosa Lindstedt. Less than three minutes later Emilia Vesa increased the lead to 2–0.

In the second set, the 3–0 staple shot from the front corner just before the middle of the match Viivi Vainikka.

Finland’s start was a bit tight, as Germany was able to try to score twice in the first nine minutes with superior strength.

“It’s nice that we got two goals in the first set. It started with two avs (underpowered)”, the defender Ronja Savolainen said in an interview with TV5.

Played his first tournament match as Finland’s goalkeeper Anni Keisala kept a clean sheet with 16 saves.

As the match wore on, Finland gained better control of the game. Finland has faced Germany four times this season and won every match.

The B group match of the WC tournament was played in Brampton, Canada. Defender-captain of Finland Jenni Hiirikoski played the 400th national match of his career. He assisted on two goals.

Finland, who dropped from Group A to Group B in last fall’s World Cup tournament, will next face Sweden, which unexpectedly lost to Germany. In their opening match, Finland crushed France 14–1 the other day.

The best three of the B group will make it to the playoffs along with the A group members.