Ice hockey | The favorite presenter Tuukka Ritokoski criticizes HIFK – “It just doesn't make sense to me”

HIFK fan Tuukka Ritokoski has not watched his team go well.

Helsinki IFK's season has been a bad disappointment compared to expectations. The team's playoff spring is one loss away from a worse farce.

Radio host, well-known HIFK supporter Tuukka Ritokoski opened his verbal casket during the halftime interview of Tuesday's HIFK–Pelicans game, which was shown on the ice rink's light board.

“I said in that interview that the game doesn't look terribly good. That you should forget all the middle range traps and other control games and start playing with instincts. The style of hockey doesn't bring gold now,” Ritokoski said on Wednesday.

Finally, Ritokoski threw a thorn in the direction of HIFK's coaching in the interview.

“I added that if we had a way of playing.”

HIFK fans showed their approval for Ritokoski's comments. The same fans presented a sheet in the stands demanding the head coach of HIFK To Ville Pelton kicks.

HIFK's supporters showed a strong stance in the middle of the fourth quarter-final match.

Radio Ritokoski, 30, who became known as Suomipop's morning host, has supported the company since he was a child. Ritokoski, who played hockey as a goalie until he was old enough to have a moped card, owns two HIFK season tickets.

On Wednesday, Ritokoski clarified his criticism.

“Of many league gangs, you can say that this is their way of playing and that is their way of playing. From HIFK, you can't say what we think is bullshit.”

The man has diagnosed even the biggest problem.

“Volatility. At the end of the regular season, there was a clip of the week where Ilves and Jukurit fell. The game looked like now the team is ready for the playoffs. A couple of weeks later, things are so messed up that all the chains are replaced.”

“If Kouts has 60 games to get the pitches and chemistry in order and make it a unified team, then it just doesn't make sense to me that after two playoff games we have to replace the entire palette,” Ritokoski downloads.

The head coach As a supporter, Ritokoski says that he has an emotional attitude towards Peltonen's position. He feels that Peltonen gets a lot of forgiveness because of his status as a club icon.

Ritokoski will surely put the thoughts of many HIFK fans into words.

“Let's put it this way, if there was anyone else as a coach and the game looked like that, I myself would have been holding that “Peltonen out” sheet there. I'm a bit blind to it though. If you only think about the game, then immediately about the hair to the skits.”

“However, I can't say 'Ville ulis' at this point. However, I might not really stand behind that extension.”

In the fall, Peltonen signed an extension contract with HIFK that extends to spring 2026.

Ville Peltonen's position speaks volumes.

Radio host gives recognition to the Pelicans, who lead the series with match wins 3–1.

“We have to raise our hats. Nice team, clearly a well-coached team. They have a clear way of playing and clear patterns of how to attack. The style of play and the lack of it is what IFK is doing.”

Sports Director Tobias Salmelainen position could be questioned according to Ritokoski, but he adds that Salmelainen has built a team in Peltose that must fight for the championship.

“Can you ask for more from the director of sports? However, I'm starting to get so numb that it feels like it doesn't matter who's swinging there. We have one championship in the last 25 years.”

Ritokoski believes that the series is not over even after the fifth game.

“The belief is that a robbery will be sought in Lahti on Thursday. After that, we clearly win at home, and anything can happen in a tie game.”

Finally, he throws a thorn in the direction of another Helsinki club.

“You have to remember that the Joker's season has already ended and they are still playing for Mest. That it could be worse.”

The fifth quarterfinal between Pelicans and HIFK will be played on Thursday in Lahti. The Pelicans lead the series with match wins 3–1. Four wins are required for the next place.

