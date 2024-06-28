Ice hockey | The father built trick tracks for his son – the next night the boy’s name will also be learned by the general public

Macklin Celebrini starred for Canada at the turn of the year in the under-20 World Cup tournament.

The hottest name in the NHL booking event, Macklin Celebrini, 18, was more talented in a different sport when he was younger. His development has been promoted by versatile movement and a father who works with top athletes.

Question was surprising. So Rick Celebrini Has said.

“Does your son have a match while we’re on a road trip in Chicago?”

The questioner was a superstar of the NBA club Golden State Warriors Draymond Green. Celebrini, who heads the Warriors’ sports medicine and performance department, checked it out.

Yes it is, Celebrini acknowledged. Green announced that he was going to the game.