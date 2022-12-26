Ice hockey | The father bought 2-year-old Aaron Kiviharju a jersey and the boy was immediately enchanted – “He was really passionate and still is”

Jani Kiviharju is remembered as a workaholic who played in Turku Palloseura mostly in non-top chains. Now his son Aron Kiviharju is participating in the World Junior Championships at the age of 16. At the same age, only six players have previously played in the Games.

Name list even a quick glance reveals the hardness of a rare group in Finnish puck history: Jesse Puljujärvi, Alexander Barkov, Olli Määttä, Mikael Granlund, Janne Niinimaa and Reijo Rotsalainen are all players who have made an NHL career, who are united by the same thing.

They have played in the Under-20 World Cup when they were 16 years old.

At this year’s games, Turkey has a new name on the list. TPS defender promise Aron Kiviharju passed the screening of those who left for North America. In the last selections made at the race venue, Kiviharju’s fate is to start the races in the grandstand reserve. He may get his chance if one of those playing in the games gets injured.

Kiviharju, who describes himself as an attacking but still comprehensive defender, participated in the 18-year-old World Championships in the spring. The fall went well enough that a place opened up for the competition team.

“I focused on being able to do good things in everyday life and thus play well. I didn’t think about the race venue any more because thinking too much would have brought stress or a little brake on everyday life if I had thought too much. I’m just trying to show things through everyday life and playing well,” Kiviharju said before the team left Finland for North America.

Aron Kiviharju photographed before leaving for North America for the World Junior Championships.

Aron Kiviharjun for the place of birth on puck websites it says Esbjerg, Denmark. There dad Jani Kiviharju was playing the last season of his career when the family’s first child was born.

Jani Kiviharju played eight seasons in the TPS league team in his career, and he has three Finnish championships in his trophy cabinet.

In his junior career, the winger, who enjoyed being the top scorer of his teams, turned himself into a hard worker in order to play in the TPS crew, which was full of stars.

When Aron was born, decisions had to be made. There would have been jobs as a puck player and coach available in Denmark, but the odds turned to returning to Finland.

“ “Aron was three when he memorized the players of the Minnesota Wild. He was really passionate and still is.”

“The birth of a child made me think from a different perspective. I stopped at that. I wanted to start a civilian career and then think about things from a new angle,” says Jani Kiviharju.

When Aron Kiviharju was two years old, his father brought his son a jersey from the NHL team Wild from Minnesota. Mikko Koivun by name and number.

You had to put it on right away and go try it out on the ice. Therefore, public skating at the Raisio ice rink was taken as a direction.

At the age of three, Aron Kiviharju started at the Leijona skating school, and based on what his father told him, he was fascinated by ice hockey.

“Aron was three when he memorized the players of the Minnesota Wild. He was really passionate and still is,” says Jani Kiviharju.

Nowadays, according to his father, the boy may spend time in his room and study the matches he has played from game to game.

Playing with the team doesn’t stop at training either: at the moment Kiviharju left for the youth games, he was happy that Turku had already got outdoor ice, where he could go with his friends.

Aron Kiviharju is used to breaking boundaries in his previous career. Aron has played his junior path with players born in 2004 and has stayed with the older players for two years perfectly.

In the spring 18-year-old World Cup tournament, the main age group was just two years older, born in 2004. Kiviharju collected 0+6 performances in six games, which made him the team’s third most effective player and the player with the most assists.

“ “You still have to take a few steps to be able to be yourself at the League level and pull with your own strengths from night to night. There is still a little way to go.”

Otteet, who started as the head coach of the Young Lions in the fall, also noticed Tomi Lämsa.

Lämsä selected Kiviharju for the Czech tournament in November, and stocks rose in anticipation of the World Cup selection.

“When we started to build the last blocks and roles, his understanding of the game and his versatile playing reared its head. That’s how he earned a place in the team. At no point has anyone had a mandate position. He has shown with his own game performances that he belongs to this team,” Lämsä said before leaving for the games, when there was one extra defender on the way.

The selection for the Czech tournament was preceded by the Liiga debut, when Kiviharju played in the back lines of TPS in five games at the beginning of the season. They captured important information about where the career is going.

“There were both good experiences and situations where I learned the hard way,” says the defender.

“You still have to take a few steps to be able to be yourself at the League level and pull with your own strengths from night to night. There is still a little way to go.”

Aron Kiviharju played for TPS against Tappara in September.

Stone ridge is of reserve age for the NHL in the summer of 2024. Head coach of the national team Jukka Jalonen praised the promise effusively Ilta-Sanom last fall. Jalonen said that the ability to play on an even playing field in the League would be enough.

From the point of view of development, Jalonen still considered it important to have the responsibility of force majeure. Kiviharju’s season has been mainly in the A-youth league.

Kiviharju is convinced that the junior series still offers enough challenge. Especially now that the series is divided into upper and lower end series. TPS plays in the upper end series.

“You can go all in night after night if you want to get the best out of yourself and want to succeed as a team.”

Kiviharju has been compared to the current number one defender in Finnish hockey Miro Heiskanen. The player himself takes a moderate approach to comparisons.

“ “Aron got hurt quite easily as a little boy when he didn’t get the puck as much as he would have liked as an attacker. I said go defender.

“In my opinion, Miro is still quite far ahead in skating. There is still a lot to do if you start comparing Miro. There are similarities in stick defense and puck play,” Kiviharju estimates.

Since the youngest juniors, Kiviharju has had fun with the puck. Jani Kiviharju says that at the very beginning, Aron played in the striker’s field.

“Aron got hurt quite easily as a little boy when he didn’t get the puck as much as he would have liked as an attacker. I said go defender. When the puck is thrown to the end, you get to pick it up and skate with it. We changed from a forward to a puck, so that you can deal with the puck. That’s where it started,” says Jani Kiviharju.

“ “He wants to download comprehensive things, not just highlights. He has learned what it takes to win. That’s certainly a big strength.”

Isä-Kiviharjun represented by the dune pier and skillful with the puck represented by the boy the defender can fit in numerous roles in the team. Aron doesn’t remember his father’s games, but has gotten to know the career during his life.

Aron Kiviharju, who played his entire junior career in the black and white TPS bunt, is proud of what his father accomplished in his career.

“I respect and appreciate what he was like as a player. Three championships in Tepsi. In the backfield, and let’s get to what I was talking about about role satisfaction. He played his own role and thereby helped the team succeed. The result was quite good”, says Aron Kiviharju.

According to Aron Kiviharju, he has discussions about hockey with his father, but giving advice is the job of the coaches. Jani Kiviharju coached his son’s team up to D2 juniors, but after that was left out of Aron’s teams. Currently, the job is in the financial sector, and in addition, Jani Kiviharju works as a talent scout for the Arizona Coyotes.

“I don’t want to be a father coaching in the same team, in which he plays. Jealousy is fierce,” says Jani Kiviharju.

Where the father’s playing career is also visible in Aron’s case is the circle of acquaintances. Jani Kiviharju says that Aron met a lot of old game friends. The passion that was visible at the age of three in learning Minnesota’s players has also been present in the conversations with them.

“He wants to download comprehensive things, not just highlights. He has learned what it takes to win. That’s certainly a big strength.”

The Young Lions will start the World Cup with a match against Switzerland on Boxing Day at 6 pm. TV5 and the Discovery+ service will show the match live.