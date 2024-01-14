Ice hockey | The family of a SM league player was threatened to be killed – AL: criminal report filed

The Ilves player's family was threatened. The club filed a criminal complaint, reports Aamulehti.

in the SM league playing Ilves has filed a criminal complaint. The matter concerns an offensive message received by a team player on social media. Tells about it Morning paper.

“The police have their own ways to find out. Fortunately, the player had the courage to tell about it right away,” Ilves' sports director Timo Koskela told the magazine.

He did not open the details of the message or the criminal complaint.

Ilves head coach Antti Pennanen raved about the treatment of his players on Saturday after the Sport match. The player had told the club about the message he had received on Friday.

“Players get a lot of critical messages on social media, but yesterday [perjantaina] the border was crossed. When death threats start coming, and the family and children are threatened with killing, it is absolutely unacceptable. This is the police matter now and in the future,” Pennanen said.

Sports director Koskela calls for proper behavior on social media.

“Behavior patterns have changed enormously compared to previous years. It's very easy for some to express their feelings anonymously. It's a very worrying phenomenon when you can filter any kind of content under the cover of a name brand. This was an alarm for everyone involved in sports,” Koskela told AL.

Lynx leads the SM league by two points to Tappara, but has played five matches more than its local opponent.

Ilves has lost five of its last seven matches. It next faces HIFK at home on January 20.

