Ice hockey | The factory in Imatra is drowning in orders – the tragic fate of a hockey player in the background

Iiro Partanen, 70, works twelve-hour days in the company he owns. The demand for ice hockey players' neck guards exploded.

Imatran near the center, between the car dealership and the gas station, stands a light, low house.

It does not attract the attention of the passer-by at all. A one-story, flat-roofed building might look like a warehouse.

But there's a crazy buzz going on inside.

Here, SC league team jerseys, fan shirts and other personalized parts and equipment of the game uniform are made to order, right down to socks and locker room logo mats. The phones ring non-stop when orders are called from all over Finland.

“Now it's hard when we twist a long day under Christmas. People order fan shirts. Hundreds have been made this week, he says Iiro Partanen“, another owner of Liiga Sport Wear.

The factory has six employees. Hands are fine.

The phone rings again. The caller asks if he can get his father-in-law a personalized league team fan shirt for Christmas.

“Can, can”, comes the answer.

Over the past month and a half, orders for one product have skyrocketed at Imatra. There is a tragic reason behind it.

Liiga Sport Wear's workshop is located in a low building in Imatra.

Ice hockey player by Adam Johnson the death shocked the sports world in late October. In the collision, the fallen opponent's leg went up in the air with the result that the blade of his skate sliced ​​open Johnson's neck. The 29-year-old former NHL player died from his injuries.

A gruesome incident that happened in an English league match sparked a wide-ranging discussion about neck guards and why they are not used.

Alarm bells are ringing.

It started raining orders for Imatra from all over the world.

“This thing blew up. 700 neck protectors were ordered right after that accident,” says Partanen.

Previously, LS-Wear Finland Oy manufactured 20–30 neck protectors per month. Now a record number of them have been made in a month and a half, about 1,500 pieces of CE-approved neck protectors.

Orders and inquiries have come from abroad as far as Italy.

For example, the Swedish premier league club Timrå IK ordered neck protectors from Imatra.

“We have made KalPa's game outfits for ages, and Timrå's GM Kimmo Kapanen had heard about us from there. Now Timrå has neck protectors made by us. It was a good opening for us in Sweden”, says Partanen.

Leijonat has been playing for about 15 years in the neck guards of the Partanen boutique.

Iiro Partanen prints neck guards with sublimation printing technology.

Is It's quite a fairy tale that the game outfits and safety equipment of the star hockey players who are making a big deal are made in a small and modest building in Imatra.

When you ask Partase how he and his business partner are doing Jarmo Markkanen the company has reached this position, the answer will come quickly.

“With good service.”

He gives an example. When Rauman Lukko played in the SM league finals against TPS amid corona restrictions in the spring of 2021, the team needed new jerseys for the final match with a quick alert.

“We made the shirts and drove them to Rauma.”

And when KalPa's fan shop called that Tuomas Kiiskinen the jersey had been sold, but there was no such thing on the shelf, Imatra took care of the job and took the shirt to Kuopio by car.

“We can compete against foreign companies with service, not with price,” says Partanen.

Trust also matters. Among the custodians of the league teams, there is a buzz about where to get a jersey for a new player quickly.

However, not everything can be done at Imatra with six employees. There are seamstresses in Turku and Kitee to help. The embroidery comes from Poland.

With a beard has long experience in the field. In the early 1990s, the 70-year-old hockey player made the Jokers' uniforms when Harry Harkimo had bought the club.

“A country boy came from Imatra to Helsinki with papers saying, look, Hjallis, we've designed shirts like that for you. It was green and blue,” Partanen said.

Harkimo said that he had sold sponsor space for the team's jerseys in chains – each field had its own advertisements. The first chain Teemu in Selänte, With Otakar Janecky and Keijo Säilynoja would be the Most expensive ads in their game outfit.

Partanen wondered what if there are changes to the field, and even if a player moves up from the fourth chain to the first chain due to an injury. An awkward silence descended on the conference room.

A solution was found.

“We had to make several jerseys for the same player to fit different chains,” Partanen recalls.

JYP's anniversary logo is printed with Imatra.

Beard once played in the Imatra Ketterä team during the 1970s diva era, but characterizes his playing background as “pretty modest”. He nailed the squats when the civil works took up all the time.

Today, he enjoys playing in the senior team.

“It feels much better every year when you always try to develop something cool. The shot still needs to be developed”, says Partanen, who is in his seventies.

“Exercise has always been very important in my opinion.”

He has also started wearing a neck protector in the puck bowl.

“That accident also rationalized me.”

International Ice Hockey Federation The IIHF ordered at the beginning of December, the rule change, according to which the neck protection becomes mandatory in the adult series as well. In the past, the rule has only applied to juniors.

The neck protection requirement comes into force when enough of them have been available so that all players have time to acquire the equipment. Until the rule comes into force, it is only a strong recommendation of the IIHF.

For the Imatra workshop, the rule change means a pile of orders. The price of one neck protector for clubs is around 20 euros.

“It's cheap life insurance,” says Partanen.

He points out in very strong words that the mere existence of a neck protector is not enough, but that it must also be used correctly. He has seen on TV how the protection rips and hangs on many players, how it hurts.

“The neck guard must be fastened all the way up the neck! Otherwise, it is of no use. You often see that you just don't bother to wear it as you should, and then it doesn't protect”, Partanen grunts a little.

He doesn't think that the neck guard would be too annoying a piece of equipment or hinder playing.

“It doesn't feel like anything other than a polo shirt.”

This is where the neck protectors for Joensuu's Hockey Boys have been completed.

from Imatra pike equipment factory has never sought access to foreign countries, but now contacts and requests are pouring in from different directions. The six-employee workshop is at the upper limits of its resources.

They don't need to advertise.

“We have never made a fuss about ourselves, advertised or marketed. This has all started on trash radio and with personal relationships,” says Partanen.

At retirement age, he works twelve-hour days in the company he owns. The work is hard, but you can tell from Partanen's speech that he enjoys it when he gets to do it.

“Yes, it sometimes makes it easier for people like us.”