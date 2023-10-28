Ice hockey | The extraordinary setting required HIFK’s Julius Nättinen to get used to it – the “glaring” difference made the goalscorer think

HIFK ended the week losing for the first time this season at home in regular time.

28.10. 20:50

HIFK lost to Ilves 2–5 in the hockey SM league on Saturday. The match was followed by a full house in the Helsinki Ice Hall, 8,200 spectators.

After the loss, HIFK is tied for fourth place in the series with Luko. Before the three previous matches, the Helsinki team was tied for second place.

Nordis saw a fighting and hungry HIFK in the match between the championship candidates. However, the start was disastrous when Ilves took the lead after only 17 seconds of play.

After a miserable start, HIFK clearly took the goals and shots. According to the statistics, HIFK shot 70 times and Ilves 25 times, which surprised the home team’s second goal scorer Julius from Nätti.

“It sounds like a pretty stark difference, but yes, we did a lot of shooting. Probably the most this season, in the past we’ve been hanging around a bit too much on the sides,” Nättinen says.

The match event had an exceptional setting, as the music was provided by a brass band. Nättinen admits that the situation was a bit strange at first.

“It took some getting used to, when the music wasn’t playing in the hall the same way as usual, but it was a fun whole. It’s nice to do things like that,” he laughs.

I will lose as a result, HIFK’s balance for the week remained two points from three matches. The loss to Ilves was the first time this season that HIFK was left without points at home.

Nättinen felt that the victory fell to the play of the defensive end.

“We played one of the best matches of the season and probably scored more than once this season. The price of a goal scored against us is quite high at the moment, the opponent can score goals quite easily”, says Nättinen.

For the first time, HIFK missed points twice in a row, when Friday’s match against JYP also came down.

“It wasn’t our week. It feels like the scoring was ineffective in every game this week. If there are no goals, it’s difficult to win,” says Nättinen disappointedly.

Finally, Ilves Eemeli Suomen’s 2-4 goal broke the backbone of the home team.

Pretty played a prominent role in this week’s home matches. On Wednesday, he got a kick against SaiPa, from which Kristian Vesalainen scored the winning goal, and on Saturday he scored an important equalizing goal in the Ilves net in the third period.

Despite a weak week in terms of results, Nättinen sees the level of his own game on the rise. Powers 5+6=11 according to the attacker, there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“There is still a lot to be measured. I’m really not happy with what’s going on there. However, I have been able to raise my own level, we are going in the right direction here.”