Ice hockey | The driver of the hearse gave startling details about the death of Johnny Gaudreau, 31

Hockey|The NHL star and his brother died on Thursday in a traffic accident in the United States.

Thursday NHL star Johnny Gaudreau31, and his brother Matthew’s29, new information has been given about the fatal traffic accident.

The Gaudreau brothers were cycling in the evening on a small road in Salem County, New Jersey, USA, when the driver of an SUV crashed into them with terrible consequences.

The Athletic tells about the police report, according to which the driver of the car in the accident had gone to overtake another car in his Jeep. The driver driving ahead had moved to the middle of the road to pass the cyclists. The driver of the Jeep had tried to pass between the car and the cyclists, but ran into them from behind.

The 43-year-old driver said that he had consumed 5-6 beers before jumping behind the wheel of the car. The police say that the man failed the drunk driving test.

According to the police, the man had said that he believed that the car in front had moved to the center of the road to prevent passing, which contributed to his impatience and recklessness.

The man was arrested on suspicion of two murders. According to the AP news agency, he will be heard on September 5.

in the NHL Gaudreau, who broke through as a small forward, had time to play 763 NHL regular season games, where he scored 243+500=743.

The American started his NHL career with the Calgary Flames, who booked him, from where he moved to the Columbus Blue Jackets to live closer to his family.

In 2022, he signed a seven-year, $68 million contract with Columbus.

Matthew Gaudreau also had a puck background. During his career, he played in the AHL and ECHL leagues, as well as in Sweden’s third highest league level.

Johnny Gaudreau was married. He and his wife Meredith’s has two children: a 1-year-old daughter Noah and a half-year-old son Johnny. Matthew was married to his wife Madeline with.

The brothers were supposed to attend the weekend with their sister Katie’s to the wedding. They were supposed to be at the wedding party as assistants to the groom.

“Last night we lost two husbands, a father, a son, a brother and a brother-in-law, a nephew, a cousin, a family member and a teammate, but above all two incredible people”, Gaudreau’s family conveyed their statement through the media, asking for privacy and peace for the mourning process.