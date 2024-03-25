Ice hockey | The defense colossus of the SM League signed an NHL contract

Joni Jurmo signed an NHL contract.

NHL club The Calgary Flames announced on Sunday evening that they have signed the defenseman to a two-year rookie contract Joni Jurmon21, with.

Calgary acquired the rights to Jurmo in January as part of a trade in which the star player Elias Lindholm moved to Vancouver.

Vancouver booked Jurmo from Espoo in the third round of the 2020 booking event.

Nearly the two-meter and one-hundred-kilogram defender has played a total of 168 matches (8+20) in the SM league during the last four seasons in the ranks of JYP, Jukurie, Ilves and KooKoo.

This season, Jurmo had little responsibility in Ilves. In January, the Tampere club announced that they had terminated Jurmo's contract for next season and sent the defender to KooKoo in exchange Juho Rautasen.

From Jurmo became the second young Finnish hockey player to sign an NHL contract this week. At the beginning of the week, the Minnesota Wild announced that they had caught the player playing in the Canadian junior league Rasmus Kumpulainen18.