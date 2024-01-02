Ice hockey | The decisive goal of the Finnish captain stunned the Canadian expert

Jere Lassila and his goal were praised on Canadian TV.

Young The Lions' decisive goal in the quarterfinals of the World Youth Ice Hockey Championships dazzled. Captain Jere Lassila caught the puck in his own area, sailed through and floated the puck into the back of the net.

With that goal, Finland beat Slovakia 4–3 in the overtime thriller and got to fight for the medals.

The game-winning hit also excited the commentary of the Canadian television channel TSN.

– Lassila comes, he hits! Jere Lassila decides in overtime! Finland advances to the medal games, TSN's commentator starts until the expert Craig Button continue:

– Wow! Lassila is the heart of this team. He sees space in front of him and doesn't hesitate at all, Button enthuses.

– You can see how (Servac) Petrovsky looking for help. The speed at which he comes… he continues, referring to Lassila.

Finland seemed to win the match already in regular time, but Slovakia leveled in the final minute when they played without a goalkeeper. Slovakia's place in the semi-finals would have been quite a surprise.