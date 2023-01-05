Thursday, January 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | The Czech Republic knocked out Sweden in the bronze medal match at the Under-20 World Championship

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in World Europe
0

The tight twist was resolved in overtime.

Czech Republic has defeated Sweden 2-1 in the semi-final match that went into overtime in the under-20 men’s world championship in Canada. The Czech Republic therefore continues to the final match and Sweden to the bronze medal match. The tight twist was resolved in overtime Jiri Kulich from the networked disk.

The opponents of the Czech Republic and Sweden will survive the Canada-USA match, which will be played from Thursday morning Finnish time, to the final climax of the games.

#Ice #hockey #Czech #Republic #knocked #Sweden #bronze #medal #match #Under20 #World #Championship

See also  Russia In Russia, citizens have begun to inform each other - "People are brainwashed by propaganda and really believe they will help find traitors"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Chiapas: Secretary of the Navy secures 895 kilos of cocaine, 21 cases of Covid 19 and other news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.