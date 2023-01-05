Ice hockey | The Czech Republic knocked out Sweden in the bronze medal match at the Under-20 World Championship

The tight twist was resolved in overtime.

Czech Republic has defeated Sweden 2-1 in the semi-final match that went into overtime in the under-20 men’s world championship in Canada. The Czech Republic therefore continues to the final match and Sweden to the bronze medal match. The tight twist was resolved in overtime Jiri Kulich from the networked disk.

The opponents of the Czech Republic and Sweden will survive the Canada-USA match, which will be played from Thursday morning Finnish time, to the final climax of the games.